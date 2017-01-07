CES 2017: Seven coolest gadgets we saw at the world’s biggest tech show

CES 2017 runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas. CES 2017 runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

CES is the world’s biggest tech trade show and it takes place every year in the city of Las Vegas. Manufacturers from around the world show off their latest gadgets at Vegas, and this year was no different. From television sets to drones to smartphones, smart glasses, there were tons of new gadgets showcased for the first time at CES 2017. Here are the seven coolest gadgets from the show.

Razer Project Valeria

This is the world’s first laptop with three-built in monitors. It basically combines three 4K displays into a single 17.3-inch notebook. The three screens will have a total of resolution of 11520 x 2160 pixels. That’s enough to give gamers a true immersive experience.

The Project Valerie notebook is powered by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card and a top-end Intel processor.

The Project Valeria notebook is powered by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card and a top-end Intel processor. Project Valeria looks straight out of a sci-fi movie, but we never know whether Razer will bring its concept laptop to the market.

Asus ZenFone AR

ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to support both Google’s Tango augmented reality technology and Daydream VR. It is also the first smartphone with 8GB RAM. The phone comes with three camera modules: a 23-MP main camera, a motion-tracking camera and a depth-sensing camera.

Asus ZenFone AR is the world's first smartphone to support both Google's Tango augmented reality technology and Daydream VR.

The Tricam system is necessary to support augmented reality. On the hardware side, the phone features a Snapdragon 821 processor, a 5.7-inch QHD screen and a 3,300mAh battery. Asus says the ZenFone AR will hit the market in the Q2 2017.

Xiaomi Mi Mix

Mi Mix brings Xiaomi back into the forefront of the smartphone innovation. Known for its affordable Android smartphones, the Mi Mix is a high-end device which has been made out of ceramics and boasts a 6.4-inch bezel-less display.

Mi Mix is a high-end device which has been made out of ceramics and boasts a 6.4-inch bezel-less display.

From an engineering perspective, Xiaomi Mi Mix is a step ahead of the rival smartphones and that’s the reality. While the Mi Mix has been made available in China since October last year, there’s no information whether the device will see a global release date. At CES 2017, we saw the white variant of the phone making its debut.

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia 4K OLED TV

It was rumoured to make its debut at CES 2017 and Sony just did that. President and CEO Kazuo Hirai announced the company’s first ever OLED TV with 4K UHD resolution. The A1 BRAVIA OLED series makes the screen the speaker, making it the world’s first acoustic surface sound system.

The A1 BRAVIA OLED series makes the screen the speaker.

In addition, the A1 Series also boasts 4K resolution and HDR compatibility. To be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes and will be available later this year as prices are yet to be announced.

Honor Magic

The star of the show was not the 6X, but the Honor Magic. Originally announced in China last month, Honor Magic made its international debut at CES 2017. It packs a 5-inch QHD screen, a Kirin 950 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and dual 12-megapixel cameras.

Huawei has also added the “AI” features and hence the name “Magic”.

But the phone is not about the spec sheet alone. The front glass and the rear both curve on all four edges. Huawei has also added the “AI” features and hence the name “Magic”. The Honor Magic appears to be another winner from Huawei. Unfortunately, the company has no plans to bring the smartphone to India anytime soon.

Mangoslab Nemonic

This printer lets you print sticky notes using a companion app on a smartphone. Choose photos or notes and print black-and-white photos in seconds. Nemonic uses Thermal printing technique, which means it requires a special paper that changes colour when exposed to heat.

This printer lets you print sticky notes using a companion app on a smartphone.

Unfortunately, you cannot print coloured photographs. The printer itself costs $120 and will the US market in April. Meanwhile, the cost to print one photo will cost $4.

Petcube Play

The Petcube Play is a unique device that lets you keep a tab on your cat when out of the home. So basically, Petcube Play is a Wi-Fi-enabled camera that captures HD video and can be accessed using an app on your smartphone. You can record videos or take pictures of your cat.

Petcube Play is a Wi-Fi-enabled camera that captures HD video and can be accessed using an app on your smartphone.

Interestingly, the camera comes with a built-in microphone and speaker so that you can hear and speak to your cat. We still don’t know how many people in India would be interested getting a Wi-Fi-based pet camera, but again it seems to be interesting device.

Disclaimer: The author is covering CES 2017 on the invite of Qualcomm, which is paying for accommodation and travel.

