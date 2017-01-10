Misfit Vapor launched with circular design, 4GB storage

Misfit claims that the Vapor is swimproof and water-resistant up to 50 meters Misfit claims that the Vapor is swimproof and water-resistant up to 50 meters

Misfit, a company best known for its fitness trackers has launched its first smartwatch, the Misfit Vapor. The Misfit smartwatch was unveiled at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The company has been a developer of fitness trackers, but is now venturing in the smartwatch segment since the company integrated with Fossil.

Misift Vapor features a 1.39-inch circular display. Misfit says the virtual bezel allows users to ‘quickly navigate through watchfaces and applications’, also allowing users to respond to notifications without obscuring the screen. The watch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and features 4GB of internal storage.

The smartwatch promises ‘Music and GPS straight to your wrist’ with no tether to a smartphone required. The built-in GPS is able to track the user’s activity in real-time, while the watch is also able to track the heart rate using its heart-rate sensor. Misfit Vapor also features Bluetooth connectivity. Other sensors on the watch include an altimeter, gyroscope and accelerometer.

The watch is swimproof and water-resistant up to 50 meters, according to the company. The watch features a standard USB port that connects with a magnetic cradle. Vapor promises two days of battery life on a single full charge.

“Like all our wearables, Vapor was created with fashion in mind and its sleek, effortless design proves that a smartwatch can be just as stylish as it is smart. Vapor features a satin-finish upper casing, a hand-polished stainless steel case back cradling a heart-rate sensor and interchangeable straps so you can easily customize it to fit your style or mood,” the company said in a blogpost.

The watch will be available in two colour options – Rose Gold and Jet black, and will be available for purchase on the company’s website sometime later in 2017. The watch is expected to be priced at $200 (approx Rs 13,500).

