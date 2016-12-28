CES 2017: LG reveals new TONE series wireless earbuds, wearable surround speakers

LG TONE Studio features two full range speakers on the top and two two vibrating on the bottom. LG TONE Studio features two full range speakers on the top and two two vibrating on the bottom.

LG on Wednesday announced that it will showcase a pair of new wireless wearable audio products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week. The latest LG audio-based products include the TONE Studio wearable speakers and TONE Free earphones.

First up: LG TONE Studio features two full range speakers on the top and two two vibrating on the bottom. The setup allows users to experience surround sound experience when watching a movie, playing a video game or simply streaming music. They have been designed in collaboration with surround sound experts at DTS to bring a realistic theater-like sound for a cinematic experience.

The TONE Studio also features a Hi-Fi DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) that enhances sound quality by recreating audio content as accurately as possible, claims LG. Additionally, the Dual Play functionality will let you connect two LG TONE Studio wearable speakers and share the sound from a movie or playlist.

Meanwhile, TONE Free is a pair of wireless earbuds that can be charged using the neckband, making them easy to charge and carry. LG says not only does the neckband provide extra battery power and vibration alerts for incoming calls and text messages, it also provides a secure place to store the earbuds when not in your ears, making them less likely to lose. There’s an optional charging cradle provides more power for those times when the neckband might not be convenient.

LG will also debut TONE Infinim featuring LG’s Metal Layer Speaker Technology for clean, crisp sounds and TONE Ultra which is developed in collaboration with audio specialist JBL. No word yet on price, availability and most importantly, what kind of battery life they have.

