CES 2017: Lenovo unveils Alexa-based Smart Assistant and Smart Storage

Lenovo has teamed up with Amazon to launch its new digital personal assistant – Lenovo Smart Assistant – at CES 2017. The Smart Assistant is equipped with Amazon Alexa cloud-based voice services. Lenovo Smart Assistant recognizes users’ voice commands and uses Alexa to conduct web searches, play music, create lists, provide calendar updates and much more. Lenovo Smart Assistant has eight 360-degree far-field microphones that can pick up users’ voice commands from up to 16 feet (5 meters) away.

Lenovo has announced a special Harman Kardon edition of Smart Assistant as well for ‘premium audio quality’. The Smart Assistant can also run Lenovo smart home devices as well as third-party products. Lenovo Smart Assistant will be available in available in Light Gray, Green and Orange colour varaints. It will start selling in May 2017 and is priced starting at $129.99 (Rs 8,886 approx). The Harman Kardon Edition starts at $179.99 (Rs 12,304 approx).

“Our goal has never been to simply build smart home devices for the sake of advancing technology alone,” said Johnson Jia, Lenovo’s senior vice president, PC & Smart Device Business Group in a press staement. “We’re excited to work with an innovative company such as Lenovo to bring the Lenovo Smart Assistant with Alexa to customers this spring,” said Steve Rabuchin, vice president, Amazon Alexa.

Lenovo also unveiled its Smart Storage that provides a storage of up to 6TB capacity. It has dual-band wireless access and multi-device auto-sync capabilities. It can be used to store data such as photos, music and documents. It comes integrated with facial recognition software that can be used to organise your photo library. Lenovo Smart Storage starts at $139.99 (Rs 9,570 approx), and will be available beginning in May 2017.

