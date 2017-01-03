CES 2017: Lenovo releases updated ThinkPad X1 series, here are the features

CES 2017: Lenovo has unveiled upgraded version of its ThinkPad X1 laptops, which includes ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and ThinkPad X1 Tablet. CES 2017: Lenovo has unveiled upgraded version of its ThinkPad X1 laptops, which includes ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and ThinkPad X1 Tablet.

Lenovo has launched a slew of devices at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas. New products unveiled by Lenovo include a multimedia controller, Legion laptops, smart assistant and smart storage, Miix 720 with Lenovo Active Pen 2 and Phab 2 Pro apps. The company also announced 2017 upgraded version of its ThinkPad X1 laptops, which includes 2017 ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and ThinkPad X1 Tablet.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is now smaller and lightest among ThinkPad X1 series. The notebook weighs 1.14 kg. It features a 14-inch IPS display and an improved Microsoft Precision Touchpad (with physical buttons) and TrackPoint. The device will be available in black and a new silver colour variant.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a couple of new features such as an improved battery, processor and new connectivity ports. The notebook claims to provide up to 15.5 hours of battery life. It offers Qualcomm Snapdragon X7 LTE-A wireless WAN with up to three times faster LTE speeds. Connectivity ports on the device include ThunderboltTM 3 ports, type-A USB 3.0 ports and HDMI. Lenovo is offering expanded docking solutions with Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C docks as well.

According to Lenovo, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is now more secure thanks to multi-factor authentication improvements. There's IR camera with face recognition support for enhanced biometric authentication.

According to Lenovo, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is now more secure thanks to multi-factor authentication improvements. There’s IR camera with face recognition support for enhanced biometric authentication. ThinkPad X1 Carbon gets Match-on-Chip touch fingerprint sensor as well. It supports FIDO-enabled biometric authentication for PayPal.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga has been updated with new features. This one comes in a silver colour option as well. The security features and type of ports are the same as ThinkPad X1 Carbon. It provides 15 hours of battery life. The device sports a 14-inch OLED display and packs Intel Iris Graphics processor. Lenovo has introduced an improved ThinkPad Pen Pro (2017) which has a new elastomer tip. The new keyboard in ThinkPad X1 Yoga retracts fully flat in tablet mode for greater stability.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga has been updated with new features. This one comes in a silver colour option as well. ThinkPad X1 Yoga has been updated with new features. This one comes in a silver colour option as well.

Lenovo has also updated its ThinkPad X1 Tablet (2017) that combines 2-in-1 design. The X1 tablet modules offer port expansion and up to 5 hours of extra battery life.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be available starting February 2017. The devices are priced starting $1,349 (Rs 92,222 approx) and $1,499 (Rs 1,02,476 approx) respectively. ThinkPad X1 Tablet, on the other hand, will be available from March 2017, at a starting a price of $949 (Rs 64,876 approx).

Lenovo has announced two new gaming PCs as well, under its Legion series. Lenovo Legion Y720 and Y520 laptops are designed for mainstream players. The devices come with NVIDIA graphics cards and Intel's 7th Gen Core i7 processors. They pack 16 GB DDR4 memory and Thunderbolt 3 port.

Lenovo has announced two new gaming PCs as well, under its Legion series. Lenovo Legion Y720 and Y520 laptops are designed for mainstream players. Lenovo has announced two new gaming PCs as well, under its Legion series. Lenovo Legion Y720 and Y520 laptops are designed for mainstream players.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics make the laptops VR-ready. Users can plug a VR headset into the HDMI port immersive gaming experience. Lenovo Legion Y720 features a UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS anti-glare display.

Lenovo Legion Y720 comes with Dolby Atmos Windows based PC, allowing gamers to hear sounds in three-dimensional space. Lenovo has added an optional RGB keyboard on the Lenovo Legion Y720 laptop as well. The red backlit keyboard makes it easy to game at night. The optional integrated Xbox One Wireless receiver in Legion Y720 supports up to four controllers simultaneously for gaming with friends.

Lenovo Legion Y720 will be available from April 2017 starting at $1,399.99 (Rs 95,708 approx). The Legion Y520 starts at $899.99 (Rs 61,526 approx), and will be available beginning February 2017.

