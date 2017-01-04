CES 2017: LeEco unveils Android-powered smart bikes

LeEco’s bikes are powered by Android 6.0 BikeOS and feature a 4-inch touchscreen that runs on a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor. LeEco’s bikes are powered by Android 6.0 BikeOS and feature a 4-inch touchscreen that runs on a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor.

LeEco has introduced new smart bicycles at CES 2017 for the US market. They run Android-powered BikeOS and feature touchscreen display that helps cyclists navigate rides and track performance. LeEco Smart Road Bike features an aerodynamic Toray T700 carbon fiber frame, fork, seat post, handlebar and wheels. It weighs 18.5 pounds.

LeEco Smart Mountain Bike has a Toray T700 carbon fiber frame as well. It features handlebar, SR Suntour XCR Air front fork, and 27.5-inch diameter wheelset. This one weighs 26.9 pounds.

LeEco’s bikes are powered by Android 6.0 BikeOS and feature a 4-inch touchscreen that runs on a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor. The devices are backed by a 6,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The system provides cyclists with turn-by-turn navigation from HERE Maps, online and offline music playback.

LeEco has also introduced walkie-talkie communication with other nearby compatible LeEco smart bikes, and ride logging. You can review and share your rides with others as well with the companion app.

Sensors on the the bikes include GPS/GLONASS, compass, accelerometer, barometer, light level, wheel speed and crank speed. They are compatible with third-party ANT+ heart rate and power sensors to help meet fitness goals.

LeEco’s bikes offer automatic on-board lighting (front/sides), horn and security alarm for safety. They automatically notify owner when the security alarm is activated and tracks location via the mobile app. The electronics in both models are water resistant to level IP54. LeEco’s smart bikes will be available in the US in second quarter of 2017.

