CES 2017: Indian sports brand, Boltt to unveil fitness products on January 6

Indian based sports technology company, Boltt is all set to debut its line of wearables and software solutions at CES 2017. The start-up aims to develop new age sports technology. The company will be unveiling their products exclusively at an event in Las Vegas January 6.

Boltt will be introducing its new fitness kit, which includes a smart band, a pair of smart shoes, and training apps that are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Boltt says that its ‘business includes three verticals’, wearable, software and services. The startup also plans to reform the health and wellness space with its AI powered fitness solutions and products.

With its services solution, Boltt will provide fitness services to communities such as schools, gyms, sports institutions etc. by collaborating with them.

The company was setup in May 2015 by Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore with an agenda to ‘create a winning solution with a balanced mix of data science, behavior change, and cognitive computing, to create a Virtual Coaching Intelligence. The idea was formulated to provide futuristic fitness and wellbeing solutions to people across the world and make the world a fitter and healthier place to live in.

CES is a globally renowned gadgets and innovation trade show facilitated by Consumer Electronics Association in United States every year in Las Vegas. This years event is running from January 5 to January 8.

A lot of new tech products have been announced at CES 2017, including new smartphones and computers from companies like Asus, Acer, Lenovo, ZTE, Dell and others.

