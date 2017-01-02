CES 2017: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with Infinity edge display to be unveiled

Dell XPS 13 laptop which will be a 2-in-1 has been listed on the company’s website ahead of CES 2017. Dell XPS 13 laptop which will be a 2-in-1 has been listed on the company’s website ahead of CES 2017.

Dell’s new XPS 13 laptop, which will be a 2-in-1 with an edge-to-edge display is now listed on the company’s website ahead of CES 2017. The electronic show starts on January 5 and Dell will be unveiling its new line of products at the event. The new XP3 13 2-in-1 laptop will be one of the key devices the company will showcase.

Dell website doesn’t list any specifications for the upcoming 2-in-1 laptop, and only has the picture of this device. Based on the photo, you can see this one has an infinity edge display, and 360 hinge where a user can turn this laptop into a tablet if they wish to do so.

The pictures were first spotted by Windows Central website and it points out the new 2-in-1 is likely to sport similar design and specifications as the latest Kaby Lake processor version of the XPS 13. Dell is also expected to give the XPS 15 laptop a refresh, and we’ll have to see if the new laptop is unveiled at CES as well.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop with the borderless Infinity edge display starts at a price of Rs 94,990 in India for 6th Generation Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB RAM. The 8GB RAM version with the Intel Core i7 processor is priced at Rs 1,31,990.

Previously Dell had introduced the XPS 12 as the 2-in-1, and it came with a 4K Ultra HD resolution on the edge-to-edge display. The Dell XPS 12 was priced at Rs 1,24,990 in India and came with Intel Core M processor and 8GB RAM.

Given that the Dell XPS 13 is recognised as one of the best laptops from a portability perspective, it will be interesting to how the 2-in-1 one version fares.

