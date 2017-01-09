CES 2017: Dell introduces XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible, upgraded XPS 15 and more

Dell introduced Canvas, XPS 13 convertible model, updated XPS 15, UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor and more. Dell introduced Canvas, XPS 13 convertible model, updated XPS 15, UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor and more.

Dell has announced a slew of devices at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in las Vegas. Dell’s PC portfolio comes with Windows 10 and 7th Gen Intel Core processors. The company introduced Canvas, XPS 13 convertible model, updated XPS 15, UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor and more.

Dell Canvas

Dell Canvas is a 27-inch QHD smart workspace that can be used at an angle or flat on a desk giving users a feel of wrtiting on a paper with pen. Drawings can be digitised using touch, digital pen and totems. The device has been developed in partnership with Microsoft. Dell Canvas is powered Windows 10 and can be plugged into software solutions from Adobe, Autodesk, AVID, Dassault Systems, SolidWorks and Microsoft.

Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15

Dell added a 13-inch 2-in-1 convertible notebook to its XPS line-up. The XPS 13 offers a 360-degree hinge using Continuum. It provides up to 15 hours of battery life and features a QHD+ (5.7M pixels) InfinityEdge touch display. Dell XPS 13 sports a fan-less design. It comes in a 7th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and Dell BIOS variant as well for business users.

Dell updated its 15.6-inch XPS 15 laptop as well. The device now comes with 7th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 100 graphics and a fingerprint reader via Windows Hello.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS 15 notebook are available in the US starting at $999.99 (Rs 68,000 approx).

XPS and Precision AIOs

Dell XPS 27 AIO does not require an external sound bar as it comes with built-in audio quality. AIO packs 10 speakers which produce sound at 50W per channel. It features a 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) edge-to-edge touch display. It comes in several variants with Intel Xeon processors, and AMD Radeon Pro graphics.



Dell XPS 27 AIO will be available starting January. The device is priced starting at $1,499.99 (Rs 1,02297 approx).

Dell’s VR-ready mobile workstation

Dell Precision 7720 mobile workstation has been designed for creation of VR content. It has 7th Gen Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors as well as NVIDIA Pascal Quadro graphics.

Dell Precision 7720 will be available in the US beginning February, starting at $1,699 (Rs 1,15,870 approx).

Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K Monitor

Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor has a near borderless 32-inch 8K resolution display with a pixel density of 280 ppi. Dell also announced several new monitors with its HDR feature including the 27 Ultrathin monitor with InfinityEdge display, Quad HD technology and USB Type-C connectivity as well as Dell 24 and 27 InfinityEdge monitors.

Dell wireless charging 2-in-1

Dell has incorporated WiTricity magnetic resonance wireless charging technology in its 12-inch Latitude 7285 2-in-1, which will be available later this year. The technology will allow Latitude 2-in-1 users to charge the device without any wires or a physical dock. The 2-in-1 needs to be set on a charging mat to charge, and it automatically reconnects to the WiGig dock.

Dell consumer devices refresh

Dell has upgraded its XPS, Inspiron and Alienware consumer devices as well as OptiPlex, Latitude and Precision commercial products with 7th Gen Intel Core processors, USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity options and graphics from NVIDIA and AMD.



Dell has unveiled OptiPlex 5250 AIO and an updated its line-up of OptiPlex desktops. The compact devices can be mounted behind their displays with dell’s AIO stands or under a table to free up desk space. Dell’s new monitors include the 24 monitor which features a 2MP Full HD IR camera with privacy shutter, noise-canceling microphone and dual 5W speakers built in; as well as the 24 Touch monitor.

Dell 24 Touch Monitor (P2418HT) and 24 Monitor will be available in the US starting January 12. The devices start at $399.99 (Rs 27,278 approx) and $329.99 (Rs 22,505 approx) respectively.

