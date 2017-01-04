CES 2017 Day 1: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Future Faraday FF91 and more

CES 2017: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 to electric cars, here are the highlights from day 1. CES 2017: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 to electric cars, here are the highlights from day 1.

CES has kicked-off this afternoon in Las Vegas, and as usual there are a lot of announcements and product launches. This is the world’s largest consumer technology show, and some of the biggest product launches take place here. From technology that will hit the market in 2017 to futuristic cars, here are the highlights from Day 1.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Qualcomm’s big announcement was its flagship SoC called the Snapdragon 835. Although there were hopes the company would announce the first smartphone to be powered by the latest mobile processor, Qualcomm chose to focus on the groundbreaking features of the Snapdragon 835.

These are improved battery life, power efficient, better AR/VR integration, fast internet connectivity, and much more.

There were a few surprises, though.

Qualcomm has partnered with ODG which is the Osterhout Design Group to launch R-8 and R-9, which will be the first devices powered by the 835 processor, and these are actually Augmented Reality SmartGlasses.

The chip maker discussed its plans to make automotive smarter and also highlighted wearables using using Qualcomm chipsets. One of the new smartwatches is from Swarovski, and it will eventually be unveiled at Baselworld.

Huawei bets on affordable dual rear camera smartphones

Huawei’s e-brand Honor chose day 1 at CES to unveil the Honor 6X, a smartphone with dual rear cameras. While the smartphone isn’t extraordinary, it still packs a lot of features given its asking price of $250 (or approx Rs 17,000). With the global announcement of the Honor 6X, we’re now expecting to see many more manufacturers following Honor’s footsteps.

Honor 6X, an affordable Android smartphone, features dual rear cameras.

The future is all about ‘connected vehicles’

Faraday Future unraveled its first production vehicle called the FF91, at CES in Las Vegas. This is unlike any other electric car as it can accelerate from zero to 60mph (97km/h) in 2.39 seconds, claims the company. The FF91 was shown in a live demonstration with pre-recorded video footage of a speed test on a closed road.

Faraday Future didn’t disclose a price tag for the FF91, but said they would begin to accept deposits ahead of production, which will start in 2018. Faraday Future will go head-to-head with Tesla in the autonomous electric car segment.

The FF91 was shown in a live demonstration and pre-recorded video footage of a speed test on a closed road.

The Quirky ones

At CES Unveiled – the opening event at the world’s biggest electronics trade show – a number of quirky gadgets and accessories were on display. This is not the kind of stuff you’ll see anywhere else. The Sevenhugs Smart Remote was actually something that got me interested. It’s a smart remote – yes, but a little different from what I have seen before. It is capable of connecting to multiple devices in a single room.

Sevenhugs Smart Remote: It's a smart remote – yes, but a little different from what I have seen before.

What I really liked about the smart remote is the user interface (UI) that is specific to a particular device in order to control it. I spent some time at the demo centre to understand the Smart Remote. Though I’m not sure how many people will be interested in picking it up for $229 (or approx Rs 15,572). It can even call an Uber when you point it to a door.

Hair Coach has the built-in a microphone that records the voice of breaking, falling hair.

I bet you’ve never heard about the connected hairbrush that alerts you on hairfall. Withings, which is a Nokia company, along L’Oreal’s innovation lab and Kerastase, have just introduced a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled hair brush that can be controlled through an app on a smartphone.

Dubbed the Hair Coach, this smart hair brush will retail under $200 (or approx Rs 13,600). It has a built-in a microphone that records the voice of breaking and falling hair. The intelligent brush is loaded with a number of sensors such as gyroscope and accelerometer among other sensors.

Day 2 – Preview

There will be plenty to share tomorrow as Asus, TCL and LG have planned respective media events to show off their latest devices. Asus will interesting to watch as the company is rumoured to announce the second smartphone with Project Tango integration.

