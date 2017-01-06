CES 2017: Asus updates ZenBook, AiO series with Intel 7th generation processors

Asus has announced upgrade ZenBooks, AiOs with the Intel ‘Kaby Lake’ 7th generation processors. Asus has announced upgrade ZenBooks, AiOs with the Intel ‘Kaby Lake’ 7th generation processors.

Asus has announced new upgraded laptops in the ZenBook series, the VivoBooks and All-in-One desktop lineups which will be powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core ‘Kaby Lake’ processors. The devices were showcased at the ongoing CES 2017 tech show. The Taiwanese firm also announced a new 14-inch business laptop, which it claims is the world’s lightest one.

AsusPro B9440 comes with a magnesium-alloy, and weighs only 2.3 pounds which is 1kg. It has a spill-resistant keyboard. This one comes with a full HD display, and the option of 8GB or 16GB RAM along with 512GB SSD storage. According to reports, this one will be priced at $999 and goes on sale in May 2017.

The upgraded laptops in the ZenBook premium series are ZenBook UX330, UX410, UX310, UX510, and ZenBook Flip UX360UA; and Transformer Pro T304.

The ZenBook UX410 is the new model with a 14-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) display, which boasts of an 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the ultra-slim 6mm bezel. This one will come in 7th Generation Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 processors, up to 16GB RAM and immersive Harman Kardon audio.

The 13.3-inch ZenBook UX310 and 15.6-inch ZenBook UX510 will be powered by 7th Generation Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 processors, and come with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM option. While UX310 features the NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics card, the UX510 will have the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950. UX310 has an up to QHD+ (3200 x 1800) display, while UX510 has a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) screen. Both models feature immersive Harman Kardon audio.

ZenBook UX330 is only 13.5mm thin, and weighs 1.2kg and has a solid aluminum chassis; this now has only Core i7 and i5 processors from Intel 7th core generation; the display is 13.3-inch with upto QHD+ (3200 x 1800) resolution and 12 hours battery life.

ASUS Transformer Pro T3034 has also been upgraded to 7th Generation Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 processors, along with 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 1TB PCIex4 SSD.

In case of the All-in-One (AiO) models, Asus has upgraded the Zen AiO Pro Z240IE, Zen AiO ZN241IC and introduced a new Zen AiO ZN270IE, as well as Vivo AiO V221IC.

In AiO series, the flagship Zen AiO Pro Z240IE comes with a 24-inch 4K UHD display and will now have the 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with upto 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It will also come with gaming-grade NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

The 24-inch Zen AiO ZN241IC, which has a unibody design, now has up to 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and discrete NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics. Finally, the new 27-inch Zen AiO ZN270 comes with a Full HD display, NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics and up to 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

Asus also upgraded the VivoBook laptops, which include VivoBook Max X541/X441 and VivoBook Flip TP501.

