CES 2017: Acer’s new Chromebook 11 N7 is designed for the clumsy student

In the US, Chromebooks have emerged as a popular option for students given their simplicity when it comes to usage. Now, Acer has designed a new Chromebook geared for students, who are not so careful. The new Chromebook 11 N7, which was showcased at CES 2017, comes with military grade durability. According to the company, this laptop can withstand drops from a height of 48-inches (122cm) and sports a spill-resistant keyboard, which should come as good news for the parents.

Acer says this Chromebook complies with US Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G) and is designed for classrooms and education. The laptop sports a 12 hour battery life and has a fan-less design, which means it doesn’t get noisy in classroom or libraries. According to Acer, the Chromebook can handle “132 pounds (60kg) of downward force on the top cover, while the reinforced case and hinges result in greater resistance to twisting and stress.”

The keyboard can withstand spills of up to 11 fluid ounces (330ml) of water. “The unique gutter system under the keyboard and touchpad drains water so that it’s routed away from internal components and out the bottom of the chassis,” says Acer in the press release. In addition to this, Acer has made sure the keyboard’s new recessed keys ensure that students don’t end up removing key caps easily.

“Chromebooks have become the de facto standard for education technology in many districts around the country…The new Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731) will set the bar even higher for what schools utilize for their classrooms and labs – a durable design, quiet fan-less operation and a portable form factor that makes them easy to transport for 1:1 programs, around the classroom, outside and in the lab,” said Chris Chiang, Vice President of Product Management at Acer America.

Acer’s new Chromebook is powered by Intel Celeron dual-core processor, has a 11.6-inch IPS touch screen display with a resolution of 1366×768. The hinge is designed to open up to 180 degrees – so it can lay flat on a table as well.

Dimensions of the Chromebook are: 0.87 inches (22mm) in thickness and it weighs 1.35kg. Acer says Chromebook 11 N7 will provide additional capabilities with Android apps via the Google Play Store in the coming months.

On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi MIMO 802.11ac 2×2 dual band, Bluetooth 4.0, two USB 3.0 ports and one HDMI port. There’s also a 3.5mm combo audio port and a built-in SD card reader.

It also supports multiple user sign-in in order to keep each student’s data safe. Additionally it comes with a Kensington lock, so it can be secured to a wireless cart or lab. Acer has not confirmed the price or the availability of this rugged Chromebook. Acer also says it is the world’s leading Chromebook brand with over 33 percent market share in 2015, based on data from Gartner.

