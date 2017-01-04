CES 2017: Acer unveils Aspire V Nitro series, Aspire VX notebooks and Aspire GX series PCs

Acer Aspire V Nitro Black Edition models, Aspire VX notebooks as well as Aspire GX series desktop PC are powered by 7th Generation Intel Core processor. Acer Aspire V Nitro Black Edition models, Aspire VX notebooks as well as Aspire GX series desktop PC are powered by 7th Generation Intel Core processor.

Acer has announced three new Aspire series devices at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The company unveiled two notebooks and a desktop PC featuring Windows 10. The devices feature IPS display and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series graphics. Acer Aspire V Nitro Black Edition models (V Nitro 17 and V Nitro 15), Aspire VX notebooks as well as Aspire GX series desktop PC are powered by 7th Generation Intel Core processor.

Aspire V Nitro Black Edition and Aspire VX

Acer Aspire V Nitro Black Edition and Aspire VX notebook series are powered by 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or 1050 Ti graphics. The Aspire V 17 Nitro Black Edition features a 17.3-inch display. It is also available with optional integrated Tobii eye-tracking hardware.

Acer Aspire V Nitro Black Edition models are have aluminum cover and pack NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. They come with 6GB GDDR5 VRAM and up to 16GB of DDR4 system memory (upgradable to 32GB using two soDIMM modules). They also come with a NVMe PCIe Gen 3 or SATA SSD, and a HDD of up to 2TB capacity for additional storage.

The Coolboost technology in Aspire V Nitro allows users to manually control the cooling process on the system. The Aspire V Nitro notebooks come with DustDefender, that uses dual fans with reverse rotation to remove dust build-up.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and HDMI connection. Acer’s Aspire V Nitro notebooks feature a fingerprint sensor in the top left corner of the Precision Touchpad. There’s an optional 4K (3840×2160) Ultra HD display panel as well. Aspire V Nitro sports four Dolby Audio Premium speakers and Acer’s TrueHarmony Plus technology.

Acer Aspire VX 15 comes with iron red backlit keyboard and weighs 2.5 kg. It is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti1 graphics and GDDR5 VRAM (delivering up to 32GB/s bandwidth). It offers up to 16GB DDR4 memory (upgradeable to up to 32GB) plus 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage. This one packs Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony sound as well. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen.

Aspire GX Series

Acer Aspire GX series desktop PC are VR Ready and are powered by up to 7th Generation Intel Core processors. They come with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. They offer 4K resolution visuals and support up to 41 displays at once. Storage on devices include up to a 3TB HDD and a 256GB SSD.

