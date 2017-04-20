Casio Baby-G announces runners smartwatch collection for women

Casio Baby-G has launched its first Runners’ collection of fitness smartwatches in India. Casio Baby-G has launched its first Runners’ collection of fitness smartwatches in India.

Casio Baby-G has launched its first Runners’ collection of fitness smartwatches in India. Casio BGA-240-7A and BGA-240-1A1 models will be available in black and white colour options respectively. BGA-240-1A2 will come in black and green colour variants, while BGA-240-4A is the pink colour model of the smartwatch. The device costs Rs 5,995.

Casio BABY-G BGA-240 features a round dial and a resin band. The digital display shows the lap times or time taken to complete a fixed distance as well as split times elapsed time that can be used during run to set target time and to control pace.

According to Casio, its new BGA-240 series is designed for runners. The wrist band comes with holes that allow air to pass through for cooling. The inside of the band has a protector that allows for a perfect fit to the wrist. The watch can display lap times and memory for up to 60 lap/split times.

“This season, we wanted to give BABY-G a more sophisticated style for those young women who prefer being active and staying fit. We are confident that our new Baby-G Runners’ Collection will offer style and fitness to the fitness fanatic girls,” Kulbhushan Seth, VP, Casio India said.

Casio Baby-G smartwatches come with features such as LED light, dual time, 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer as well as button to shut tone on/off. It measures 46.4 x 42.6 x 15.3 mm and 41 grams.

