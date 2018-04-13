Canon EOS M50 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

The Canon EOS M50 4K enabled mirrorless camera launched at a price of Rs 61,995 The Canon EOS M50 4K enabled mirrorless camera launched at a price of Rs 61,995

Canon India today launched its new mirrorless camera from the M series, the Canon EOS M50 at an event in New Delhi. The new camera from Canon’s mirrorless range is priced at Rs 61,995. The EOS M50 is capable of recording 4K videos at 25fps. The camera features a big 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor. The Canon EOS M50 is powered by the new Digic 8 image processor that promises to deliver clear images with good details, even in poor lighting conditions. The camera features five-axis stabilisation system, and with compatible IS lens it brings Dual Sensing IS to deliver stable footage while shooting.

The Canon EOS M50 is the first from the company’s mirrorless range to offer Wi-Fi and Near-Field communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Connectivity for sharing photos from camera to the smartphone or PC. It has built-in Bluetooth low energy technology that maintains an always-on connection with your phone consuming low power. The connectivity button is located on the right side below the HDMI slot.

The ISO speed ranges from 100-25600, and it is expandable to 51200. The camera offers reliable metering, and it includes Auto lighting optimizer, that helps in balancing highlights and shadows in varied lighting conditions. The company claims the interface is user-friendly and gives a comprehensive control over the settings. Canon EOS M50 has the dial buttons are placed on the right, which gives easy and quick access to key functions. Further, the lightweight compact size makes it an easy camera to carry, says the company.

The EOS M50 features a 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder, which is claimed to provide ‘accurate image representation.’ Canon has introduced a silent mode on the EOS M50 that utilises full electronic shutter. The camera comes with improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF that offers up to 143 AF points. The Dual Pixel AF, however, is not available in 4K video mode. Like the previous iterations it covers 88 per cent of the horizontal area, but the selectable points have now increased to 99 points. Canon says that larger AF area will help in locking focus fast and accurate while capturing moving objects.

The compact EOS M50 is constructed of polycarbonate, but the design does look premium and you can comfortably operate with one hand. It has articulated 3-inch touchscreen that makes it easy to use and shoot from high and low angle.

The camera also has touch-and-drag AF that functions while using the viewfinder and allows to move focus around the frame. Apart from 4K video recording, the Canon EOS M50 includes 4k Time-lapse movie mode and 4K Frame Grab mode that extracts high-res image from 4K videos. The continuous shooting of the EOS M50 is about 10fps (one-shot AF) and 7.4fps (Servo AF). The Canon EOS M50 comes in two colour shades- black and white and it is available with a single-kit option- EF-M15-45mm.

