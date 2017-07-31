Canon EOS 6D MarkII and Canon EOS 200D first impressions

Interestingly, both the Canon EOS 6D MarkII and the Canon EOS 200D are pegged at very interesting points in the hierarchy of the Canon DSLR portfolio. Interestingly, both the Canon EOS 6D MarkII and the Canon EOS 200D are pegged at very interesting points in the hierarchy of the Canon DSLR portfolio.

Canon recently launched the EOS 6D MarkII and the 200D in India. Interestingly, both the Canon EOS 6D MarkII and the Canon EOS 200D are pegged at very interesting points in the hierarchy of the Canon DSLR portfolio. The EOS 6D MarkII continues to be a gateway camera into the professional segment, and the EOS 200D takes a little of everything good from its fellow D series cameras. Here is a bunch of things we learned about the two cameras.

Canon EOS 6D MarkII

For the longest time, Canon maintained that they were not going to play into the megapixel wars. However, with the rising demands for higher resolution sensors, Canon has been increasing the resolution on their new cameras one after the other. The Canon 6D had a full frame sensor with a resolution of 20 megapixels, but the newer camera comes with a resolution of 26 megapixels. The 6D MarkII also gets the much-coveted Dual Pixel AF system, which vastly improves the performance of the autofocus system when using Live View. You will also see vast improvements in focusing while shooting video.

Canon has also upgraded the AF system from 9 AF points to 27 AF points, all of which are cross-type AF points. The original 6D had only one cross type AF point, severely limiting the camera’s ability to focus in low-light and track subjects as they start moving across the frame. With 27 cross type AF points, the 6D MarkII will be able to offer better tracking and better ability to lock focus in low light.

Apart from the usual upgrades the 6D MarkII brings over its predecessor, one feature that you won’t get in the older model is HDR Video. Sure the 6D MarkII does not shoot 4K video, but it is capable of shooting HDR video in 1080p at 30fps. The way Canon achieves this is by capturing footage at 60fps, but every second frame is exposing for the shadows. Canon’s Digic 7 processor takes all these frames and blends them into footage which they call HDR video. Unfortunately, we couldn’t shoot footage that would really test this feature, but HDR video has been something that’s greatly been sought after, due to the better level of dynamic range.

While the Canon 6D MarkII brings a large number of features to the entry-level professional camera, along with being the lightest full frame camera, there are a few things that some professionals might not be too happy about. For starters, there’s no dual memory card slot. Nikon’s D750, which is a similarly priced full frame camera from Canon’s closest competitor, also offers dual SD card slots, but then this camera has its own host of issues. If you’re afraid of corrupt memory cards, then we just suggest maintaining them well so that they don’t fail on you.

Lastly, there’s been a lot of talk about the dynamic range of the 6D MarkII being below the standard of what we have come to expect from full frame cameras, but Canon India assured us that based on their studies, the 6D MarkII will offer equal, if not better dynamic range in comparison to its predecessor, the 6D. This is something we are going to rigorously test once we have a review unit, but for now, we will refrain from taking a side on the issue.

Canon EOS 200D

Canon’s update to the EOS 100D is the 200D, which, isn’t an entry level camera and neither is it the top of the line in the series. The unprecedented success of mirrorless cameras prompted Canon to take a look at its own product line and develop the 100D. The EOS 200D is light, weighing in at just 430 grams. It is incredibly compact and hard to believe that a DSLR could be this small. On the inside, it comes with a 24 megapixel crop sensor and a 9 point AF system (with 1 cross type AF point).

The Canon EOS 200D shares the same Dual Pixel AF and the Digic 7 processor as the 6D MarkII. Quick disclaimer though, not all Digic processors are made equal, even if they’re of the same series. Even though the Digic 7 processor can be found in the EOS 200D and the 6D MarkII, their capabilities vary, but not their effectiveness. However, this didn’t stop Canon from bundling the HDR movie mode and the 4K time-lapse mode from the 6D MarkII into the EOS 200D. The Canon EOS 200D has an incredibly intuitive and colourful UI, something that should go well with new users, even those who are not familiar with the complexities of using a DSLR. Canon’s goal to tap the smartphone using audience is clear given the user interface and the touch screen. There are a number of picture styles and creative effects built into the camera and paired with built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, so that you can share your images almost instantly on your social media feeds. Surprisingly, the EOS 200D comes with an impressive native ISO of 100-25600, which can be expanded to ISO 51200. Obviously, shooting at high ISO has its own set of problems, but we’re excited to see just how high you can push the ISO without compromising image quality.

What we really liked about the Canon EOS 200D was the quality of the build. Normally, DSLR bodies tend to be plain plastic with a rubber sheath covering it for grip. However, with the EOS 200D, canon has used metal dials and a textured shutter button which are really great to the touch. We can’t help but wish that this kind of finish makes its way to other DSLRs. It is clear that with the EOS 200D, Canon is trying to lure in the smartphone photographer to the world of DSLRs. The size and weight of the camera makes it extremely portable and easy to use, surprisingly without compromising on the ergonomics. When you hold the camera by the grip, your fingers won’t feel cramped, even though the grip may look narrow.

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is available in three kits, body only (Rs 1,32,995), with 24-70 f4L IS USM (Rs 1,84,995) and with the new 24-105 f4L IS UU USM (Rs 2,02,995). The Canon EOS 200D will retail for Rs. 47,495 with a 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens or Rs 60,495 if you would like the 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens as well.

