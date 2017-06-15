Brainwavz HM5 Studio Monitor headphones launched in India for Rs 7,444

Brainwavz Audio has launched HM5 Studio Monitor headphones in India. The over-the-ear headphones are designed to deliver precise and accurate sound production replicating audio as it was intended to be heard in a neutral sound signature, says company.
The retail package of Brainwavz HM5 Studio Monitor headphones include two detachable cables, spare Pair of Earpads, a short 1.3 meter cable for practical outdoor use, and a longer 3 meter cable for convenient home and studio listening. The audio frequency ranges from 10 Hz to 26.5KHz with 105 dB sensitivity at 1 mW, and 64 ohm Impedance.
The Brainwavz HM5 Studio Monitor is priced at Rs. 7,444. There are custom colorpads are also available separately. The company is giving two-year warranty on the headphones. These will be available at BrainwavzAudio.in and at Amazon India website.
Last time around in January, Brainwavz launched two earphones in its B-series, dubbed the B 100 and B 150. The B Series uses advanced Balanced Armature speaker technology and is geared towards audiophiles and provide high quality sound, claims the company. These earphones feature an over-the-ear design.
The Brainwavz B100 earphones can produce a well-rounded sound, focusing on reproducing clear vocals with a controlled bass and come with an over the ear design. These earphones have a single balanced armature driver, a rate impedance of 50 Ω and frequency range of 15 Hz ~ 22 kHz.The Brainwavz B 100 is priced at Rs 4,199, while the B 150 comes at Rs 7, 499. Both earphones come with a two-year warranty and are available at Brainwavzaudio.in, and at Amazon India as well.
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App