Brainwavz HM5 Studio Monitor headphones launched in India for Rs 7,444

Brainwavz is selling custom colorpads separately on its official website Brainwavz is selling custom colorpads separately on its official website

Brainwavz Audio has launched HM5 Studio Monitor headphones in India. The over-the-ear headphones are designed to deliver precise and accurate sound production replicating audio as it was intended to be heard in a neutral sound signature, says company.

The retail package of Brainwavz HM5 Studio Monitor headphones include two detachable cables, spare Pair of Earpads, a short 1.3 meter cable for practical outdoor use, and a longer 3 meter cable for convenient home and studio listening. The audio frequency ranges from 10 Hz to 26.5KHz with 105 dB sensitivity at 1 mW, and 64 ohm Impedance.

The Brainwavz HM5 Studio Monitor is priced at Rs. 7,444. There are custom colorpads are also available separately. The company is giving two-year warranty on the headphones. These will be available at BrainwavzAudio.in and at Amazon India website.

Last time around in January, Brainwavz launched two earphones in its B-series, dubbed the B 100 and B 150. The B Series uses advanced Balanced Armature speaker technology and is geared towards audiophiles and provide high quality sound, claims the company. These earphones feature an over-the-ear design.

The Brainwavz B100 earphones can produce a well-rounded sound, focusing on reproducing clear vocals with a controlled bass and come with an over the ear design. These earphones have a single balanced armature driver, a rate impedance of 50 Ω and frequency range of 15 Hz ~ 22 kHz.The Brainwavz B 100 is priced at Rs 4,199, while the B 150 comes at Rs 7, 499. Both earphones come with a two-year warranty and are available at Brainwavzaudio.in, and at Amazon India as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd