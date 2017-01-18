Brainwavz launches two earphones in B-Series, starting at Rs 4,199

Brainwavz Audio B100, B150 earphones come with a 2 year warranty and are available on company’s own store or on Amazon India. Brainwavz Audio B100, B150 earphones come with a 2 year warranty and are available on company’s own store or on Amazon India.

Brainwavz has launched two new earphones in its B-series, which are called the B 100 and B 150. The earphones are part of Brainwavz more high-end range, and the B 100 is priced at Rs 4,199, while the B 150 is priced at Rs 7, 499. Both earphones come with a two-year warranty and are available at Brainwavzaudio.in, and at Amazon.in for purchase.

The B Series uses advanced Balanced Armature speaker technology and is geared towards audiophiles and provide high quality sound, claims the company.

The Brainwavz B100 earphones can produce a well-rounded sound, focusing on reproducing clear vocals with a controlled bass and come with an over the ear design. These earphones have a single balanced armature driver, a rate impedance of 50 Ω and frequency range of 15 Hz ~ 22 kHz.

The sensitivity of the earphones is 110 dB at 1 mW, and these have a 1.3 m Y-Cord and rely on a 3.5 mm plug.

The Brainwavz B150 earphones can produce a clear and detailed treble, lush mids and a gentle bass. Specifications of the earphones are single balanced armature driver, rated impedance is 30 Ω, and frequency range is 16 Hz ~ 22 kHz.

Sensitivity is 105 dB at 1 mW, and there’s a 1.3 m Y-Cord,cable. These earphones also have an over the ear design.

