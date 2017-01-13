Bose announces SoundTouch 300, Lifestyle 650 and 600 Luxury wireless systems

Bose SoundTouch 300 comes with PhaseGuide arrays to send signals to every corner of the room and QuietPort technology to ensure deep bass at any volume. Bose SoundTouch 300 comes with PhaseGuide arrays to send signals to every corner of the room and QuietPort technology to ensure deep bass at any volume.

Bose has announced three new products – SoundTouch 300 soundbar, as well as Lifestyle 650 and 600 Luxury home entertainment systems. The SoundTouch 300 soundbar measures 97.8 cm (W) x 10.8 cm (H) x 5.7cm (D). It is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth enabled and comes with NFC for pairing. You can stream services as as Spotify, Pandora etc on the device. It has a perforated wrap-around metal grille and a glass top.

“With the SoundTouch 300, we’ve filled a gap in the market. And because it doubles as a wireless music system and home theater system, you’ll get an incredible experience whether you’re listening to your playlists, enjoying Netflix, or watching the game — all from one gorgeous speaker,” said Pete Ogley, general manager of Bose audio-for-video.

Bose SoundTouch 300 comes with PhaseGuide arrays to send signals to every corner of the room and QuietPort technology to ensure deep bass at any volume. There’s an advanced DSP for detail and balance across all frequencies. ADAPTiQ calibration in SoundTouch 300 automatically customises its sound to your home.

It can be set-up with HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC). You can sync the SoundTouch 300 to a TV, DVD player or streaming services using just one cable. It has 4K pass-through as well. The device can be customised with additional components such as Acoustimass 300 wireless bass module or Virtually Invisible 300 wireless surround speakers.

Bose Lifestyle 650 and 600 Luxury home entertainment systems

Bose Lifestyle 650 home entertainment system offers a 5.1 performance and features company’s smallest satellite speakers. The four new OmniJewel satellite speakers, measure 4.7cm (W) x 14.7cm (H) x 4.7cm (D). The speakers work with a slim center channel and bass module for omni-directional sound. Lifestyle 650’s speakers come in a brushed, anodised aluminum curved console.

Bose Lifestyle 650 comes with QuietPort technology as well and DSP for depth. There’s ADAPTiQ and 4K pass through with 6 HDMI inputs. It is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth enabled with NFC, and compatible with other SoundTouch systems. It can be set-up through Bose’s Unify feature. It comes with a universal RF remote for multiple source control. Bose Lifestyle 600 comes with the same features as Lifestyle 650 except for four, slightly larger Jewel Cube satellite speakers and one Jewel Cube center channel speaker.

Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar is available at Rs 69,999 and its optional bass module can be bought at Rs 69,999. SoundTouch 300’s acoustically matched surround sound speakers are available starting at Rs 36,000. Bose Lifestyle 650 and 600 home entertainment systems will be available at Rs 3, 99,999 and Rs 2, 99,999 respectively.

