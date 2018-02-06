Bose SoundLink Micro and SoundSport Free launched in India, price starts at Rs 8990

Bose SoundLink Micro and SoundSport Free are priced at Rs 8990 and Rs 18,990 respectively. Bose SoundLink Micro and SoundSport Free are priced at Rs 8990 and Rs 18,990 respectively.

Bose has launched two new devices in India – the SoundLink Micro and SoundSport Free. The SoundLink Micro is a portable waterproof speaker that weighs a mere 290 grams. Bose SoundLink Micro is priced at Rs 8990 and will be available at select Bose retail stores and online on Bose India and Amazon India. Bose SoundSport Free is the company’s first wireless earbuds, which promises to rival Apple’s AirPods. The wireless earbuds have been priced at Rs 18,990 in India.

The SoundLink Micro is claimed to be the company’s smallest speaker yet. The portable speaker uses Bluetooth to connect to your iOS or Android device and lets you playback music, take and make calls, and access Siri or Google Assistant. Packed with a rechargeable battery, the Micro promises to deliver 6 hours of flawless audio on a single charge. Bose SoundLink Micro is also rugged in nature and comes with the IPX7 waterproof rating. Its soft silicone exterior protects the speaker from scratches, dents, cracks, hits, falls, dust, dirt, and sand. The SoundLink Micro comes in Black, Midnight Blue, and Bright Orange colour options.

Next up is the Bose SoundSport Free, its answer to Apple AirPods. The SoundSport Free is targeted at those who lead active lifestyles. And they will work with devices up to 30 feet away, meaning you actually don’t need your smartphone next to your in order to pair it. Sound quality, of course, will be of a high-quality. There is a carrying case that will help users to charge the headphones after use, with each charge said to give 5 hours of playback. Bose SoundSport Free costs Rs 18,990 in India, making it more expensive than Apple’s AirPods, which are available for Rs 11,999.

