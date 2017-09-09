Boomslang Canvas and Shield portable Bluetooth speakers launched

Boomslang has launched its Canvas and Shield Bluetooth speakers in India. The devices are available online across e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and more. Boomslang has launched its Canvas and Shield Bluetooth speakers in India. The devices are available online across e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and more.

Boomslang has launched its Canvas and Shield Bluetooth speakers in India. The devices are available online across e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and more. Boomslang Canvas is a 16 W portable outdoor speaker with 360 degree sound and 4,000mAh battery. It is said to offer up to 15 hours of playtime. Canvas has two speakers and two passive subwoofers on two sides for 360 degree sound. Boomslang Canvas can be used to charge other devices like smartphones and tablets as well. The device has a silicone handle and separate buttons for volume and track changes.

Boomslang Canvas supports Bluetooth 4.1 technology and company’s Deep Bass technology for a wide, balanced audio range. The portable Bluetooth speaker is dustproof, and has in-built microphone for hands-free calling within a two-foot range. Connectivity options include a 3.5 mm aux port and a USB port. It measures 210 (length) x 47 (weight) x 128 (height) mm.

Boomslang Shield is a 20W Bluetooth speaker and it comes with a brushed metallic finish. People can connect audio devices via aux connector or Bluetooth. The comes with a built-in 2200 mAh battery that is said to give a playback time up 10 hours. It takes about four to five hours to charge the device fully. Boomslang Shield has a 3D mode, which helps in maintaning uniform sound quality across the room. It has two 10W drivers.

Just like Canvas, Shield ships with BoomSlang Deep Bass technology. Users can listen to music from up to 66 feet with Bluetooth 4.0 technology. There’s an in-built microphone that allows for hands-free calling within a range of two-foot. The ‘+/-‘ button can be pressed at the same time until the LED light turns green to switch to 3D mode. Boomslang Shield weighs 550 grams and it measures 170 x 170 x 93 mm.

