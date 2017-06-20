Boltt’s AI-powered stride sensor, fitness trackers goes on pre-order

Boltt’s AI fitness coach essentially resides in the app as a text and voice coach Boltt’s AI fitness coach essentially resides in the app as a text and voice coach

Boltt Sports technologies, a wearable fitness tech startup, has launched its AI-powered products ranging from the stride sensor, fitness trackers to the AI enabled coach in India. The company is starting off with a pre-order campaign, which will enable interested consumers to order Boltt’s range of wearables at an early bird pricing. The products will start shipping from August.

Boltt is focusing on personalised audio coaching in the form of a ‘Fitness companion’. The AI fitness coach essentially resides in the app as a text and voice coach. It is supported by Boltt’s advanced AI ecosystem and hardware that gives ‘actionable’ or ‘implementable’ insights based on data collected through fitness devices like smart band, shoes and stride sensor.

The fitness-tracker or the smart bands are designed to detect physical movement, tracks sleep, and gives reminders for longer durations of sedentary routines. These paired with the Boltt’s app can work as personalised fitness guide that offers suggestions on users’ sleep, nutrition, activities and running. The company says that trackers are available in a number of chic colours with interchangeable straps.

The ‘Connected Sneakers’ are embedded with sensors that track the bio-mechanical data, notes company. It is powered by the Boltt Audio AI coach. The stride sensor is a small advance sensor that can covert any ordinary shoe into ‘smart shoe’. It can analyse user’s motion & cadence to sensing individual stride & pace.

“With an increased focus on health and fitness, the global audience is looking to move beyond mere data points and seek active mentoring that can help them maintain their fitness routine and stay motivated. This is precisely how Boltt serves the need gap in the market with its connected fitness solutions that gives real time feedback. Unlike a human coach where due to paucity of time the mentoring is restricted, the virtual coach is available 24×7 like a mentor, a friend and a partner during your training.” said Aayushi Kishore, co-founder and CMO, Boltt.

Boltt’s range of products will be available for pre-order during the company’s ‘Pre order campaign’ until August 5, 12 noon through Boltt.com. Post the pre-order campaign these will soon be available for purchase on leading E-commerce portals such as Amazon. The company will also launch ‘smart shoes’ in the following phase.

