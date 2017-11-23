Black Friday 2017: Amazon India sale from November 24 on Global Store

Amazon India users stand to win Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance if they participate in this ‘Black Friday’ app contest. Amazon India users stand to win Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance if they participate in this ‘Black Friday’ app contest.

Amazon India will be hosting a ‘Black Friday’ preview sale on its Global Store for India users. In the US, Black Friday sale starts from midnight November 24, which will be tonight. The Black Friday Sale is typically the last Friday of November ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. Amazon India’s Black Friday sale will be valid on the Global Store and the company is also hosting app contest for its India users.

Amazon India users stand to win Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance if they participate in this ‘Black Friday’ app contest. However, the contest is open only on the Amazon India app, and a user will have to install this on their iOS or Android device. The contest will have 20 winners, though only legal residents of India can take part in this contest.

The Amazon Global Store for those who don’t know has items from international brands, including models and variants for electronic devices which might not be available in India. The Amazon Global Store prices are usually inclusive of import duties, so whatever price you pay, you will not have to pay import duties at the time of delivery. In contrast if one orders from an international website, there is usually a duty fee to be paid at the time of delivery or in some cases before the product ships out.

Of course, the import duty means prices on Amazon Global Store will be higher for a lot of products. Amazon says it will offer up to 40 per cent off on some international brands. Amazon Global Store will offer deals on headphones, laptops in the electronics department as well as for cameras and accessories.

Camera equipment like lighting, Light reflectors, tripods and telescopes are listed on the global store for those who wish to purchase such stuff from abroad. In the laptops department, Amazon has listed quite a few SKUs for offerings from Asus, including the Asus ROG gaming line, Acer’s Vivobook series, MSI, Lenovo, etc. Again some of these variants might not be easily available in India, especially the higher RAM versions for many laptops. The prices listed are inclusive of import duties as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd