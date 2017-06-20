Bingo T30 affordable smartwatch with calling, SMS feature launched for Rs 1,099

Bingo T30 comes in Silver, Black, and Rose Gold colour options Bingo T30 comes in Silver, Black, and Rose Gold colour options

Bingo Technologies has launched an affordable smartwatch Bingo T30 in India. The smartwatch can be used just like a regular smartphone for calling, sending and receiving messages and more. It works both on Bluetooth 3.0 and direct SIM enabling mode.

The Bingo T30 smartwatch features a 1.56-inch square touch LCD TFT dial shape classic style screen. The display is made with NANO toughened glass and has a 240 x 240 pixels resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK6260 processor coupled with 128MB RAM.

The smartwatch just weighs 75 grams. It has an internal memory of 64MB, which is expandable via microSD card up to additional 16GB. The Bingo T30 smartwatch is backed by a 380mAh battery, which according to company can offer 3 hours of talk time, or 180 hours of stand by time.

Other features of Bingo T30 include a pedometer, Heart rate detector, Sleep monitoring, mic, speaker and an anti- lost function. The watch can store up to 500 phone book contacts.

Bingo Technologies Pvt Ltd operates in consumer electronics accessories segment. Its portfolio includes smartwatches, fitness bands, 3D VR Glass accessories and Bluetooth headsets. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company was established in 2013. It has a manufacturing unit in Noida and a R&D unit in Delhi.

Commenting on the launch, Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies Pvt Ltd, said, “A watch is no more simply a time tracking accessory. With the advent of smart wearable, a smart watch offers loads of useful applications spanning a user’s daily routine covering fitness, work and entertainment. The all new Bingo T30 smart watch is power packed with features and its trendy design makes its a must have fashion accessory. Backed with Bingo’s quality assurance, the T30 will certainly be welcomed by our customers. ”

The Bingo T30 is priced at Rs 1,099. The smartwatch comes in Silver, Black, and Rose Gold colour options. It is available online through Amazon India, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Shopclues, and Paytm.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd