Best Bluetooth speakers and headphones of 2016

Bluetooth headphones and speakers have been staring us in the face for a few years now. But 2016 was pretty much the year they became a standard, thanks to affordable pricing and the lack of availability of more traditional audio systems. This year also saw a large number of global bands make a beeline for the Indian market, thus giving the buyers here a much wider array of devices to choose from.
Here is my pick of the Bluetooth speakers and headsets.
B&O Beoplay A1
If there was one audio device that left me awed this year, it was this little discuss-shaped Bluetooth speaker from B&O. It is very near audio perfection, especially given its size and the depth is it able to offer. If you can afford it, look no further.
Must Read: B&O Beoplay A1 review: Can it get any better
LG X Boom OM7550D Home Audio System
This is not exactly a standalone Bluetooth speaker, it is a replacement for whatever audio system you used to have at home. It is really versatile and can cater to all your needs, even a few outlandish ones like disco lights when you party.
Read: LG X Boom OM7550D Home Audio System review: Loud and versatile
Sennheiser PXC 550
It is tough to take on Bose in the noise cancelling headphones space. However, Sennheiser has offered a good challenger in the form of the PXC 550. This Bluetooth headphone offers more features than the Bose rivals at the moment with top-notch audio quality.
Also Read: Sennheiser PXC 550 review: Bose QC35 has competition
Sony MDR 1000X
Bose had competition from Sony too in the form MDR 1000x which added more value for the user by offering hi-fi audio despite being wireless. It also gave easy access to controls with a touch sensitive ear cup with swipe action.
Read: Sony MDR 1000X review: Superb audio despite the noise cancellation
Special mention
Amkette S-50
This is not a top of the line device like the ones listed above, but the S-50 offers quite a lot at its very affordable price point.
Read: Amkette S-50 review: Everything you need from a speaker, and a lot more
While it gave you the choice to stream from a phone, play from an SD card or just listen to radio, if also offered a timepiece and phone charge by your bedside. Talk about value for money.