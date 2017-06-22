BenQ’s flagship photographer SW320 4K monitor in India costs Rs 1.25 lakh

BenQ SW320 features 31.5-inch 4K UHD panel BenQ SW320 features 31.5-inch 4K UHD panel

BenQ has launched its flagship photographer SW320 4K monitor in India. The BenQ SW320 photographer monitor features a 31.5-inch 4K display with class-leading colour performance and High Dynamic Range (HDR) capability.

The BenQ SW320 can be hardware calibrated with a colorimeter and Palette Master Element calibration software for professional work. The highlights are wide colour gamut covering 99% of Adobe RGB and 100% of sRGB, Rec. 709, and the digital cinema industry’s DCI-P3 colour space.

The 31.5-inch IPS panel boasts of 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and 178˚ H/V viewing angles. The company says that its true 10-bit IPS panel and advanced 14-bit lookup table (LUT) can deliver spectacular colour quality with precisely less than 2 Delta E values. It supports HDR signals through both its HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

The unique “Hotkey Puck” remote control enables instant switching between colour modes and image settings. GamutDuo Mode allows simultaneous side-by-side display of content in two different colour spaces, such as Adobe RGB and sRGB. Additionally, photos can also be viewed in a black and white film effect, with three presets for photo previews.

“SW320 represents the pinnacle of BenQ colour-critical display technology,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India Pvt. Ltd. “Following on from the success of the hugely popular, TIPA award winning 27″ SW2700PT monitor, BenQ has raised the bar with this wide colour gamut HDR monitor taking professional imaging to new heights, fulfilling the demanding and exacting requirements of photography professionals and enthusiasts.”

The BenQ SW320 monitor features a minimalist bezel design and an adjustable stand engineered to reduce reflection, claims company. For connectivity, it includes a media card reader, USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0a, and DisplayPort / miniDisplayPort 1.4 supporting Mac Thunderbolt output.

BenQ SW320 flagship Photographer Monitor is priced at Rs 1,25000. It can be purchased all retail channels across India.

