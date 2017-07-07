Being Human partners with Amazon to launch E-Cycle on Prime Day

Being Human BH 12 and BH27 come equipped with mechanical disc brakes and adjustable front suspension. They come with LED lights. Being Human BH 12 and BH27 come equipped with mechanical disc brakes and adjustable front suspension. They come with LED lights.

Being Human has partnered with Amazon India to exclusively launch its E-Cycle on Prime Day. Being Human E-Cycle will be available to Prime members from 6 PM on July 10. The E-Cycle will be unveiled in two different models – BH12 and BH27 – priced at Rs 40,323 and Rs 57,577 respectively. The bikes take advantage of battery to operate.

Being Human BH 12 and BH27 come equipped with mechanical disc brakes and adjustable front suspension. They come with LED lights. The cycles feature a pedal assist as well as rechargeable batteries. Being Human E-Cycle BH12 and BH27 models can reach a maximum speed of up to 25km/hour.

“Being Human E-cycle illustrate a responsible choice for shaping our future, a quality that resonates with dynamic, tech-savvy and new-age Prime members. Prime Day is a special day created for these customers, making it a perfect platform for us to launch Being Human E-cycle. We look forward to a successful Prime Day on Amazon.in,” Atul Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Being Human E-Cycle said.

“Prime brings to members the best of Amazon with unlimited free fast delivery, ad-free video streaming, exclusive selection & deals, and much more. Prime Day gives Prime members 30 hours of exciting shopping with great deals & exclusive launches across a wide range of categories, with new deals being added all through the day. We are delighted to partner with the highly popular Being Human brand to exclusively offer their E-cycles to Prime members for India’s first Prime Day,” Akshay Sahi, Director & Head, Amazon Prime, India said.

Amazon offers several benefits to its Prime members over non-Prime ones. Amazon Prime members get unlimited free one day and two day delivery on online products, free standard delivery without minimum purchase, exclusive deals on bestselling products and instant access to latest movies and TV shows.

