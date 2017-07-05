Avenir Telecom enters India with Energizer smartphone accessories

Energizer’s range of products is priced between Rs 399 and Rs 2999 respectively. They come with two years of warranty. Energizer’s range of products is priced between Rs 399 and Rs 2999 respectively. They come with two years of warranty.

Avenir Telecom has announced its entry into Indian market with the launch of Energizer accessories for smartphones in India. This includes chargers, tempered glasses, USB cables (micros USB and Type-C), lightning cables, mobile utility cables, Apple certified products, car kits, anti shock and waterproof cases, as well as USB hub stations.

Energizer products will be available in India from July 17 on Amazon, Snapdeal, TataCliq and Flipkart. The products will be distributed by PARAS group offline, which will be available across major retail outlets in India across 15 cities. The company plans to expand across 200 towns across the country and 48 cities by end of the year.

“For years, Energizer has brought consumer focused products that power the essential devices which help people stay connected throughout the time providing a complete solution to fulfil daily lifestyle needs. Energizer is going to continue the same legacy in India providing their customers with superior quality products, eventually increasing penetration rate in Indian market for the technology sector,” Manish Prasad, Business Development Director, South Asia & South East Asia at Avenir Telecom said.

Energizer’s range of products is priced between Rs 399 and Rs 2999 respectively. They come with two years of warranty. The company offers a 1.2 meter of cable instead of standard one meter cable, pocket cable for iPhone and Android, ultra-premium stainless steel stretchable lifetime warranty cables, universal tempered glasses, and anti-shock case with US Military drop test up to two and three meters. Bluetooth controlled surge protectors with time control will be launched in the second phase.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd