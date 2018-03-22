Audeze Mobius gaming headphones with 3D sound launched: Price, specifications

With 3D emulation alongside surround sound support, the Audeze Mobius cinematic 3D headphones offer an integrated low latency 3D head-tracking system. With 3D emulation alongside surround sound support, the Audeze Mobius cinematic 3D headphones offer an integrated low latency 3D head-tracking system.

Audeze has introduced its Mobius cinematic 3D headphones, designed for gamers in mind. They will be made available in June for a price of $199 (or approx Rs 12,974.25). With 3D emulation alongside surround sound support, the Audeze Mobius offers an integrated low latency 3D head-tracking system. The audio output for 3D listening can be set to 7.1, 5.1, 5.0, 2.1 and 2.0 modes, alongside Ambisonics support. Thanks to room emulation technology and anatomy calibration, the audio effects get a life-like feel. The output on Mobius cinematic 3D headphones is based on planar magnetic audio quality, a trademark of Audeze products.

Mobius cinematic 3D headphones sport a lightweight design. It is created with contoured memory foam ear pads, which are replaceable as well as a memory foam-padded headband. the headphone also offers a detachable boom microphone that comes with built-in noise attenuation, independent volume control as well as the mute/unmute function. Audeze claims the Mobius can run over 10 hours on a single charge.

Audeze’s Mobius cinematic 3D headphones caters to mixed reality platforms as well given it comes bundled with audio plugins from Waves like the B360 Ambisonics Encoder and the NX Virtual Mix Room. Among other options, users can connect the device wirelessly through Bluetooth (AAC, LDAC). Physical connectivity options include support for type-C and type-A USB cables, as well as a 3.5mm jack.

“Audeze has raised the bar for premium audio quality and innovation based on our award-winning planar magnetic technology. It’s a standard that impresses the most ardent audiophiles. We think Mobius is going to change the way people experience games and may just give them an edge in head-to-head play,” said Sankar Thiagasamudram, founder and CEO, Audeze in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd