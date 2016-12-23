Asus ZenWatch 3 launched in India starting at Rs 17,599, Flipkart exclusive

ZenWatch 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB RAM and 4GB of onboard storage ZenWatch 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB RAM and 4GB of onboard storage

Asus has announced the launch of its ZenWatch 3 in India powered by Android Wear. ZenWatch 3 will be exclusively available on Flipkart. Asus says that ‘this watch serves as a smart assistant for Android and iOS devices, providing wearers with timely information at a glance and letting them get things done with a simple touch or voice command.’

ZenWatch 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB RAM and 4GB of on-board storage. The watch provides connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1. ZenWatch 3 comes with a built-in microphone and has a 6-axis (G+A) along with an ambient light sensor.

The ZenWatch 3 is backed by a 340mAh battery that comes with HyperCharge technology, which the company claims charges the watch to 60 per cent in just 15 minutes. The watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 400 x 400 resolution and 287ppi pixel density. The watch is covered by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass and has a circular profile and is 9.95mm thick, with narrow rose-gold bezel and three crown buttons. The buttons allow accessibility to frequently used functions, which includes changing display modes and opening the ZenFit activity tracking app.

Asus says that the wearable device is crafted from 316L stainless steel and is paired with luxurious straps. This premium-quality, cold-forged steel the company claims is 82 percent stronger than conventional steel to ensure that ZenWatch 3 can easily withstand the rigors of daily wear.

ZenWatch 3 is also a full-featured and extremely accurate activity tracker that helps wearers keep their lives in balance and achieve fitness goals.The ZenFit app automatically counts wearers’ steps throughout the day, and also provides reminders to move after periods of inactivity. Additionally, ZenFit tracks a range of activities — i.e., walking, running, push-ups, sit-ups. ZenWatch 3 is IP67 water resistant.

Read: OnePlus 2 gets VoLTE support with latest OxygenOS 3.5.5 update

Commenting on the launch, Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager for ASUS India said, “The launch of ZenWatch 3 is the perfect culmination of a successful year for ASUS in India. Consumers are increasingly adopting wearables to help simplify their lives and boost productivity. The powerful ZenWatch 3 combines luxury and functionality to provide users with a device that allows them to manage their lives comfortably. We are sure that the combination of specs and design in this smartwatch will be appreciated by our users.”

ZenWatch 3 comes with more than 50 software watch faces that can be changed using the ZenWatch Manager smartphone app. Many of these watch faces support customisable widgets. Wearers of the watch can also create their own unique watch faces with the FaceDesigner smartphone app.

Asus ZenWatch 3 is available in two colours – Gunmetal and Silver, and will be priced at Rs 18,999 (for the leather strap) and Rs 17,599 (for the rubber strap). An optional battery pack is also available, capable of providing 40 percent more battery life.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd