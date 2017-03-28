Asus ZenBook UX330 launched in India, starts at Rs 76,990

Asus has launches its new ZenBook UX330 notebooks in India, which it claims is one of the slimmest and lightest 13.3-inch clamshell notebooks in the world. Asus has launches its new ZenBook UX330 notebooks in India, which it claims is one of the slimmest and lightest 13.3-inch clamshell notebooks in the world.

The ZenBook has the familiar 'Zen garden' design, that we've comes to see on most of the Asus' laptops, and the pricing for this notebook series starts at Rs 76,990, going up all the way to Rs 96,990.

The ZenBook UX330 ultrabook sports a full body aluminium design, and will come in Rose Gold and Quartz Gray colours. The laptop weighs 1.2 kg, and is 13.mm in thickness. The display is a 13.3-inch QHD+ display (3200×1800 pixels) which comes with Asus’ proprietary Splendid Display Technology. However, the cheapest models sports a full HD display.

The laptops are powered by Intel Core i7 and i5 series processors and sport a backlit keyboard as well. The laptops also have USB 3.1 Type-C slots for connectivity. Asus is claiming a 12 hour battery life on the laptops, and they will come with two years global warranty.

The laptops sport upto 8GB of RAM, 512SSD, although the cheapest version has 256GB SSD storage space. On the connectivity front, the ZenBook UX330 has WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 as well.

Additionally the laptops also come with Asus’SonicMaster Audio System, which the company claims was tuned by experts, including those from Harman/Kardon.

Pricing for the various models of the Asus ZenBook UX330 is as follows: ZenBook UX330 FC082T is priced at Rs 76,990, ZenBook UX330 with model number FB132T will cost Rs 83,990, while model number FB157T is also priced at Rs 83,990. Model numbers FB089T and FB088T are both priced at Rs 96,990.

ZenBook UX330 FC082T features the Intel core-i5 processor, and has a FHD display, along with 256GB SSD storage. The UX330UA-FB132T and FB157T both sport a 13.3-inch QHD+ display, along with Intel core-i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The high-end models which are FB089T and FB088T; both sport an Intel core-i7 processor and 8GB RAM along with 512GB SSD.

