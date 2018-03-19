Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX370) with Intel 8th gen processor launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus ZenBook Flip S is pitched as the world’s thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 laptop. Asus ZenBook Flip S is pitched as the world’s thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 laptop.

Asus has launched the ZenBook Flip S in India, which is pitched as the world’s thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 laptop. Measuring 11.2mm thick, the 13-inch convertible laptop weighs in at 1.1 kg. Asus ZenBook Flip S is priced at Rs 1,30,990 and will be made available across leading retailers in India. The ZenBook Flip S competes with Apple’s MacBook Pro and Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

The ZenBook Flip S is powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core i7 processor clocked at 1.8GHz with a turbo frequency of up to 4GHz. The Windows 10 laptop lacks discrete graphics, though. Instead, users have to rely on Intel UHD Graphics 620. The laptop further features 16GB RAM LPDDR3 and 512GB SATA3 SSD. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display also comes with thin-bezels, which Asus likes to call as “NanoEdge Design”. Interestingly, the touchscreen also supports a stylus.

Perhaps the highlight of the ZenBook Flip S is the convertible design with a 36o-degree hinge and an aluminum chassis design. There are a couple of USB Type C ports built-in and support for fast charging is also available. Asus says the battery will last about 11 hours on a single charge and can be fast charged to 60 per cent in just 49 minutes. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth and comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner. The ZenBook Flip S comes with dual Harman Kardon-certified stereo speaker, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a webcam. As expected from a high-end laptop, it features the backlight keyboard with 1mm travel for comfortable typing. The touchpad, on the other hand, is covered with a glass.

