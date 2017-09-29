Asus VivoBook S15, ZenBook UX430 with thin bezels launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus has launched two new notebooks – VivoBook S15 and ZenBook UX430, in India. Asus has launched two new notebooks – VivoBook S15 and ZenBook UX430, in India.

Asus has launched two new notebooks – VivoBook S15 and ZenBook UX430, in India. Both notebooks feature Asus’ NanoEdge display, which basically is a bezel-less display with a screen-to-body ratio of about 80 per cent. These new laptops also come with the latest generation Intel eight generation Core processors. Asus VivoBook S15 and ZenBook UX430 are priced at Rs 59,990 and Rs 74,990 for the base units, respectively.

First up is the VivoBook S15, which has a 15.6-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080p). The highlighted feature of the notebook is its 178-degree wide view display and a 7.8mm bezel, translating it to a 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Speaking of the design, the notebook has an aluminum build with metallic gold finish. Under the hood, the notebook is powered up to eight-generation 2.1GHz Intel Core i7-8550U processor with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM alongwith an Nvidia MX150 GPU. However, users should note that the base variant of the notebook come with an eight-generation Intel Core i5i5-8250U processor.

The notebook also pack in both 1TB HDD storage and 128GB SSD storage onboard. Other connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, HDMI port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, Bluetooth v4.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11ac). The company claims that the battery inside the notebook will last up to 8 hours on normal usage.

Next up is the ZenBook UX430, which also features the same NanoEdge bezel-less display found on the VivoBook S15. The notebook is powered by up to eighth-generation 2.1GHz Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. Plus, it also packs in the Nvidia MX150 GPU. The premium looking notebook’s speakers are powered by Harman Kardon.

In terms of availability, Asus VivoBook S15 will be available from October 1 across all online and offline retailers. Zenbook UX430, on the other hand, is already available across all online and offline retailers in India.

