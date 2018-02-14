Asus VivoBook S14 with 8th gen Intel core processors, NanoEdge display launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus has launched the Vivobook S14 (SS410UA) laptop in India, featuring a slim profile and marginal bezels. Asus has launched the Vivobook S14 (SS410UA) laptop in India, featuring a slim profile and marginal bezels.

Asus has launched the VivoBook S14 (SS410UA) laptop in India. The highlight of the laptop is the compact size and slim bezels around the display. At Rs 54,990, Asus VivoBook S14 will be available from February 14 in India exclusively on Flipkart. During the Valentine week, the laptop can be purchased for Rs 44,990. The limited offer is valid from February 14 to February 28.

The Windows 10 laptop is available in three configurations: one with 7th generation Intel Core i3, 8th generation Intel Core i5 and 8th gen Intel Core i7 model. The Asus-made laptop sports a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) NanoEdge display with thin bezels that offers 77 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Packed in a 1.4kg light metallic 13-inch form factor, the laptop has an 18.8mm thick profile. VivoBook S14 also offers a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel provides a comfortable typing experience. Also, add a touchpad fingerprint sensor that supports Windows Hello.

The laptop is armed with a three-cell, lithium-ion battery that claims to last up to 8 hours on a single charge. All three variants feature 8GB RAM, up to 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD option. Additionally, the laptop comes with a reversible a USB 3.1 Type-C port and the latest dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Other connectivity options include a standard USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, a micro HDMI port, a microSD card, and Bluetooth 4.2.

“The demand for stylish laptops has been increasing with the change in lifestyle and huge disposable income in our target audience. Consumers are seeking trendy yet powerful laptops for day to day use. With our new VivoBook S14 we bring those users a laptop that can represent their style with powerful hardware for making their daily task easy”, said, Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, Asus India

