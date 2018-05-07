Asus TUF FX504, ROG G703 gaming laptops launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus has launched two new gaming laptops in India: the TUF FX504 and the ROG G703 in India. Asus has launched two new gaming laptops in India: the TUF FX504 and the ROG G703 in India.

Asus has launched two new gaming laptops in India: the TUF FX504 and the ROG G703 in India. Among these, the Asus ROG G703 is the first gaming laptop to feature Intel’s 8th Gen i9 processor. Asus Gaming-FX504 has been priced from Rs 69,990, while the Asus ROG G703 laptop has been priced at Rs 4,99,990.

The FX504 comes with a 15-inch FHD IPS display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time. Its display is also backed by a 130 per cent sRGB color gamut, and a wide-view angle. It also features a backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD keys, and an estimated lifetime of 20 million presses. It comes in two processor variants: one option that provides 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, and the other with features 8th Gen Intel i5-8300H processor. Both options are backed up by Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with the full support of Microsoft DirectX 12.

Asus’ FX504 maintains temperature through its HyperCool technology, that pairs up with the company’s Anti-Dust Cooling(ADC) system to Fan Overboost. While ADC expels harmful dust particles and dirt through two dedicated tunnels to prevent build-up in the thermal fins, the Fan Overboost function offers a balance between fan performance and noise level.

The FX504 runs Windows 10, while offering an 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB FireCuda SSHD, and a 128GB PCIE SSD. It features a gun metal design, with the ROG logo embossed, that lights up during operation. While the i5 processor-based FX504 is worth Rs 69,999, its i7 processor-based variant is worth Rs 89,999. Consumers will be able to purchase this laptop from the third week of May.

Meanwhile, Asus’ ROG G703 comes in a 17.3-inch FHD IPS display with anti-glare coating, that supports a 144Hz high refresh rate with 3ms GTG response time. It is powered by Intel’s hexacore i9-8950HK processor, with speeds of up to 4.8GHz and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. This laptop, part of Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) series, comes with an illuminated chiclet keyboard that provides per-key RGB. Gamers can experience Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, alongside an 8GB GDDR5X VRAM.

In addition, users can consider Asus ROG G703’s HyperDrive Extreme storage, that can combine up to three NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 solid state drives. In addition, Aura Sync technology’s palette of 16 million colors and eight lighting modes allow gamers to experience various gaming modes, that are accessible via the Aura control panel. Based on Windows 10, the ROG G703 comes with 64GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB Firecuda SSD, and three 512GB PCIE Gen3x4 SSDs. The premium gaming laptop will be made available from the first week of June.

