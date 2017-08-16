Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop with ultra-slim form factor launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus, the world’s thinnest gaming laptop, is priced at Rs 2,99,999. Asus ROG Zephyrus, the world’s thinnest gaming laptop, is priced at Rs 2,99,999.

Asus has launched the world’s thinnest gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus, in India. The Zephyrus has a slim, beautiful design with powerful hardware under the hood. The company plans to showcase the gaming laptop for the first time in India at the ROG Masters South Asia finale, which is happening in Bangalore on August 20. Asus ROG Zephyrus is priced at Rs 2,99,999 in India. The powerful laptop was first announced at this year’s Computex tradeshow in Taipei.

The ROG Zephyrus is designed to keep a hardcore gamer in mind, and it shows. Asus claims its Zephyrus is the”world’s thinnest gaming laptop” with Nvidia GTX 1080. The laptop profile varies from 17.9mm down to 16.9mm to its thinnest point. Even though the laptop weighs under 3kgs, the ROG Zephyrus is powered by an Intel Core i7 Kaby Lake processor and Windows 10. The VR-ready laptop is cooled by what Asus describes as “Aero Accelerator (AA) technology that increases the speed and efficiency of airflow” through the laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus ships with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with an anti-glare coating and Nvidia G-sync, up to 24GB SD RAM and offers 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of M.2 PCle options. The laptop also comes with a USB Type-C port, four USB 3.0 ports, Bluetooth 4.1, HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

“ROG aims to create laptops that are slimmer, cooler, quieter and more powerful than ever before — to fully address the needs of today’s highly mobile gamers”, said Peter Chang, Regional Head – South Asia & Country Manager, ASUS India.

Asus ROG Zephyrus is one of the first few laptop to employ NVidia’s new Max-Q design technology. The notebook’s keyboard is ergonomically designed to provide optimum comfort and typing accuracy, claims Asus.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd