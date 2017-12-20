Asus ROG Strix GL503VM Hero Edition first impressions

Asus has been one of the active players in the industry with its Republic of Gamers ROG series. Asus has been one of the active players in the industry with its Republic of Gamers ROG series.

Gamers these days like to carry their gaming rig along wherever they go. Hence, many consumer electronics companies have started selling gaming laptops to customers. We see a lot of them these days, and they often fall under different price brackets. Asus has been one of the active players in the industry with its Republic of Gamers ROG series. Continuing its tradition, Asus has expanded its existing ROG lineup of gaming laptops with a new machine – Asus ROG Strix GL503VM. From the limited amount of time I’ve spent with the laptop, here are my initial observations about it:

Asus ROG Strix GL503VM Hero Edition Specifications: Windows 10 | 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) screen | Intel Core i7 clocked up to 3.8GHz processor | Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB graphics | 16GB RAM | 1TB hard drive | 256GB SSD | Ports: 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x SD, MMC Card Reader | Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth 4.1, Dual band Wi-Fi | Dimensions: 383.54 x 261.62 x 20.32mm, Weight: 2.31kg

Design

First things first, Asus ROG Strix GL503VM Hero Edition is reasonably portable. So carrying it around shouldn’t be a problem. Generally, such high-end gaming laptops are perceived as something that cannot be used for anything other than gaming. But it may not be applicable to Asus ROG GL503VM. The laptop appears to have qualities in addition to gaming that people normally expect from a daily driver. The laptop weighs 2.31kg, which is absolutely standard in order to carry around.

Performance

Gaming is what Asus ROG Strix GL 503VM is primarily all about, and it cannot go unnoticed – thanks to Intel Core i7 clocked up to 3.8GHz processor and Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB graphics. I played a couple of recent games like Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Both the games ran exceptionally well and I didn’t observe any lag initially. However, there were a few minor hiccups while it was plugged into a power socket. Audio experience was impressive as well.

RGB gaming keyboard

What I like the most about any Asus ROG laptops is the RGB gaming keyboard. The same thing applies to Asus ROG GL503VM. The keyboard offers a rubberised feel and enjoyable gaming experience. There is a good amount of travel and the keyboard is clutter-free, so I could easily type faster without making typos. I could easily customise the back lighting to suit my mood during the game I was playing.

Conclusion

It appears Asus ROG Strix GL has enough potential as a gaming laptop. But the question remains how well it compares with the competition at this price point. We’ll let you know when we do a detailed review of the same in the coming days.

