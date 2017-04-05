Asus ROG GX800 liquid-cooled gaming laptop launched in India; priced at Rs 7,97,000

The GX800 provides super-smooth, stutter-free VR visuals with frame rates exceeding 90fps. The GX800 provides super-smooth, stutter-free VR visuals with frame rates exceeding 90fps.

Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched a new gaming laptop GX800 in India. The high-end gaming laptop is an upgraded version of the company’s GX700, featuring even more powerful hardware and yes, it still has the removable watercooling solution. The RX800 is priced at Rs.7,97,990 and is available on request.

Featuring the latest latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI graphics and advanced Hydro Overclocking System liquid-cooling module, the Asus-made laptop is meant to deliver 4K UHD gameplay and a stutter-free VR gaming experience.

It features a huge 18.4-inch display with 3840 x 2160 4K UHD resoltion, anti-glare coating, and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. The powerful laptop also comes with the Mechanical Tactile Advances Gaming (MechTAG) keyboard with programmable ROG Aura RGB LED lighting for individual keys. The new GTX800 is powered by the Intel Core i7 processor.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the RX800 laptop is the Hydro Overclocking System liquid-cooling module. Yes, it has been improved over its predecessor that helps in boosting frequncies from 3.2GHz to 4.4Ghz. When overclocked, GX800 achieves a 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra score of 10395, claims Asus.

“A ROG-proprietary connection between the Hydro Overclocking System and GX800 ensures coolant flows smoothly between the two without leaking. The coolant is pumped and circulated around the processor and graphics card, before it returns to the cooling module where two radiators help to dissipate heat. To cope with these demands, GX800 has two 330W power adapters,” the company said in a statement.

Not surprisingly, the 18-inch ROG GX800 is meant for VR gaming. The machine requires two 330W power adapters when hooked up to its Hydro Overclocking system.

