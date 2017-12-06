Asus NovaGo with Qualcomm Snapdragon ecosystem launched: Price, specifications, etc

Asus NovaGo features 8.9 mm thin bezels. It is available in a sandblasted Sky Grey finish and there’s diamond-cut edges. Asus NovaGo features 8.9 mm thin bezels. It is available in a sandblasted Sky Grey finish and there’s diamond-cut edges.

Asus NovaGo (TP370), said to be the world’s first Gigabit LTE-capable laptop based on Qualcomm technology, has been launched at the Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui, Hawaii. The convertible 13.3-inch laptop is powered by the 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, with a Snapdragon X16 LTE modem and a battery life of 22 hours.

Asus NovaGo gets a Full HD resolution display, and it comes with 178-degree wide-view technology. Other features include a 100 per cent sRGB color gamut, Asus Splendid with Asus Eye Care technology, and Asus Tru2Life Video technology. The laptop supports Asus Pen as well.

Asus NovaGo features 8.9 mm thin bezels. It is available in a sandblasted Sky Grey finish and there’s diamond-cut edges. It’s fanless design makes the device weigh only 1.39kg. It is 14.9mm thick. The NovaGo comes with a multi-gear hinge, that allows for a 360-degree movement.

NovaGo runs Microsoft Windows 10 S, provides the Start taskbar, Action Center, and File Center; plus new features like Windows Ink, Windows Hello, and Cortana. It supports Embedded SIM (eSIM) as well as Nano SIM. The laptop is equipped with up to 8GB memory, 256GB of Universal Flash Storage 2.0 (UFS 2.0). Connectivity options include two USB 3.1 gen 1 Type-A ports, and a HDMI port.

NovaGo is claimed to offer download speeds of up to 1Gbps — capable of downloading a two-hour film in 10 seconds. eSIM allows users to activate local data plans straight from Windows Store on landing abroad. The laptop can be put on sleep mode and swicthed on instantly with its power button.

Thanks to connected standby mode, all data is constantly synced to the cloud. Even in sleep mode, NovaGo wakes up periodically to check for new emails, receives notifications, and perform other tasks.

Asus NovaGo is available at $599 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB interal storage configuration. The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage option can be bought at $799. The NovaGo will first be sold in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, mainland China, and Taiwan.

