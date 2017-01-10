Asus launches R558UQ notebook in India, starting at Rs 48,990

Asus R558UR model notebooks will be available with Core i5 or Core i7 processorrs Asus R558UR model notebooks will be available with Core i5 or Core i7 processorrs

ASUS has announced the launch of its R558UQ notebook today, as an update to its existing line up. Asus claims that the R558UQ notebook is a substantial upgrade to the previous R558UR model, and will be available with Core i5 or Core i7 models. Both models come with USB Type-C connectivity and feature NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics.

The ASUS R558UQ comes with a 15.6-inch LED back-lit Full HD display with a 1920×1080 resolution. This display also comes with anti-glare coating. The notebook comes with 8GB DDR4 memory for the Core i7 variant and 4GB RAM for the Core i5 model. The RAM is up-gradable through a memory door on the bottom side. Both models of the notebook feature SATA 1TB HDD storage, a chiclet keyboard, VGA web camera and Asus Smart Gesture software.

Peter Chang, Regional Head – South Asia and Country Manager – System Business Group – ASUS India, said, “The demand for the mainstream notebooks has been steadily increasing over the years and hence this segment will be one of our key focus areas this year.”

The Core i7 version of the R558UQ notebook is priced at Rs 59,990, while the Core i5 variant is priced at Rs 48,990. The notebook will be available across all online and offline retail outlets from January 09, 2017. The R558UQ i7 model is available in Glossy Dark Brown IMR and the i5 model is available in Matt Golden, Glossy Dark Brown, Red and Dark Blue hues.

Ports on the notebooks include 1xUSB 2.0, 1xUSB 3.0, 1xUSB Type-C 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI port, VGA port and one LAN port. Asus R558UQ also features an SD card, weighs 2.1 Kg, and measures at 38.2 x 25.6 x 2.55 cm.

