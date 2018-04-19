Asus GL503, GX501 ROG laptops now up for pre-order in India: Here’s the price

Asus’ ROG Zypherus GX501, priced at Rs 2,99,990 has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate. Asus’ ROG Zypherus GX501, priced at Rs 2,99,990 has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus Strix GL503 and Zypherus GX501 laptops are no available for pre-order in India from Flipkart, Croma and Acer exclusive stores. Launched under Acer’s Republic of Gamers (ROG) series, the devices are priced at Rs 1,09,990 and 2,99,990 respectively. Both the laptops are powered by Intel’s 8th Gen i7 processor with Nvidia GTX 10 series graphics.

Asus ROG Zypherus GX501 has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The ROG Zypherus GX501 supports Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (Max-Q) graphics. It features 8GB GDDR5X VRAM. The laptop has Optimus power saving mode that the company says is capable of extending battery life up to 8 hours.

The Active Aerodynamic System is said to improve the flow of cold air. Users can customise the laptop’s DDR4 RAM upto 24GB, with access to 1TB of storage. Asus Zypherus comes with support for a USB Type-C (USB-C) port with Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI 2.0 for G-SYNC and 4K UHD display output.

Asus ROG Strix GL503 gets a 15.6-inch FHD IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with Aura RGB four-tone customiseable backlit keyboard. It is powered by 8th Gen Intel core i7 processor coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050i graphics and 4GB DRR4 VRAM. Asus ROG Strix GL503 includes two 12V fans for independent CPU and GPU cooling, and an anti-dust thermal tunnel. The Strix GL503 comes with anti-dust cooling system to improve performance during gaming. Connectivity options on Asus ROG Strix GL503 include a USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-C) port, three USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4 port, and a SD card slot.

