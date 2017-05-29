Asus Blue Cave antenna-less Wi-Fi router launched at Computex 2017

Asus’ Blue Cave is an antenna-less Wi-Fi router with an eye-catching design. Asus’ Blue Cave is an antenna-less Wi-Fi router with an eye-catching design.

Asus has launched Blue Cave, a new Wi-Fi router that looks completely unique in terms of aesthetics and design. The company revealed the smart router at Computex 2017, which is currently happening in Taipei.

Unlike a traditional Wi-Fi router with at least two-four antennas, Asus’ Blue Cave is actually antenna-less. Instead, there is a hole in the middle which Asus likes to call a “central aperture” that directs the signal. Asus says the router will ensure smooth 4K UHD video streaming and lag-free gaming. It also supports IFTTT for automated tasks in smart homes.

“Blue Cave is an elegantly designed AC2600-class dual-band smart Wi-Fi router that combines superb performance, commercial-grade security and family friendly features with stylish good looks. The use of powerful, specially designed internal antennas in Blue Cave is the key to its stylish and elegant antenna-less design, which features a unique and attractive central aperture that is bathed in gentle blue light,” said Asus.

The Blue Cave also features latest Intel chipset that delivers ultrafast AC2600-class dual band Wi-Fi speeds. Plus, it also gets Asus’ AiProtection, the first commercial-grade security for home networks. It’s a free-for-life security solution powered by Trend Micro Smart Home Network, which protects every connected smart device on the network, including IoT devices. Moreover, Asus is allowing smartphone users to control the router through an app on their device.

Even though Asus is yet to reveal anything on availability, according to a report from Engadget, the Blue Cave is priced at $180 ( or approx Rs. 11,617).

