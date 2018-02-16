Astrum launches True Wireless earphones at Rs 5,190; to come with own charging case

The Astrum True Wireless earphones come with a one-size-fits-all design, that enables the ear hooks to fit comfortably inside the ear. The Astrum True Wireless earphones come with a one-size-fits-all design, that enables the ear hooks to fit comfortably inside the ear.

Astrum has launched its True Wireless earphones. Launched at Rs 5,190, these audio devices can be purchased across online and offline retail options. These might remind some of the Apple AirPods, though at a much more affordable price. The Astrum True Wireless earphones come with a one-size-fits-all design, that enables the ear hooks to fit comfortably inside the ear. The earbuds come with Touch Interface support, to allow easy music control and hands-free call reception by just tapping on the buds.

The Wireless Earphones are enabled with “Hear Through” technology claims the company, with which listeners can tune the True Wireless earphones to accommodate external sounds or block them. Astrum has designed these audio devices to provide 2.5 hours of playback time and 12 hours of stand-by time. They can be charged on-the-go, as the True Wireless earphones’ case doubles up as a charging station.

The Wireless earphones weigh 50 grams and come with IPX5 water resistance as well. The True Wireless earphones can seamlessly pair with devices that are in a 10 metre range, says the company. Another connectivity option on this audio device is Multi-function, that comes in two modes: Single mode and Twin mode.

In Single mode, Astrum users can select any one of the earbuds, left or right, and pair the selected earbud with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. This effectively allows users to connect these earphones in Single mode to a maximum of four Bluetooth devices, and share music with them. The Twin mode, meanwhile, allows users to operate both earbuds at the same time.

The device comes with additional pairs of ear hooks and ear fins to offer a better fit for all users. “The Wireless freedom, is now truly achieved. We are excited with the launch of our latest in India, portable and lightweight with no compromise in sound it adapts to your dynamic lifestyle,” said Mr Kumar, CEO, Astrum.

