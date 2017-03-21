Apple’s RED iPhone 7, 7 Plus, upgraded 9.7-inch iPad and more: Everything that was announced

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition will be available in 128GB and 256GB models. Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition will be available in 128GB and 256GB models.

Apple took the tech world by surprise when it unexpectedly launched a new (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition colour option for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus today. The Cupertino-giant launched several other products as well including an upgraded 9.7-inch iPad, iPhone SE in two new storage models, Clips app as well as new band options for Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Nike+.

Apple announced the new products through press statement, shortly after Apple Store was back online. Apple Store was down for almost five hours this afternoon, while the company displayed a short cryptic message, signalling “something special” is coming soon. Apple has discontinued the 16GB and 64GB storage variants, replacing them with 32GB and 128GB storage options.

Let us take a look at everything that Apple announced today:

Apple Product Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition will be available in 128GB and 256GB models. In India, the iPhone in new colour variant will be sold starting at Rs 82,000 via Apple authorised re-sellers. The special edition (PRODUCT) RED iPhone should be made available globally beginning March 24, and the device should come to India by the end of March.

“This gives customers an unprecedented way to contribute to the Global Fund and bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation,” Apple said in a press release. Further, Apple said the introduction of this special edition iPhone in Red finish is company’s biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering till date.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch upgrade

Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad comes with a brighter Retina display, better processor and performance while the price has been brought down. “New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it,” Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said.

Specifications of the updated iPad include a thin aluminium body design, Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels, A9 chip with 64‑bit architecture and an all-day battery life. Apple is promising 10 hours of battery life on WiFi, and around 9 hours of life for browsing the web on Cellular. There’s an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front FaceTime camera.

The Cupertino technology giant has introduced a new Apple SIM feature which the company claims “makes it even easier to connect to wireless data plans from the device” in more than 140 countries.

Apple’s new iPad Pad comes in silver, gold and space gray colour options. The device will be available in India from April. It is priced at Rs 28,900 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and Rs 39,900 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple Clips

Apple Clips is a new app that helps users combine clips, photos and music into videos to share through social media and messaging apps. Clips will be available in April and will be free. Clips will have Live Titles feature that will help users create animated captions and titles with their voice. The app will have several fun effects like comic book filters, speech bubbles and shapes.

Apple Clips will allow users to create multi-clip videos without timelines, tracks or complicated editing tools. The app will come with live video shooting options and the ability to overlay filters, speech bubbles, shapes or emoji on them with animated backgrounds and customizable text. Clips will introduce several music soundtracks that automatically adjust to length of video.

iPhone SE in 32GB and 128GB models

Apple has updated its 4-inch iPhone SE with 32GB and 128GB storage capacities. The new iPhone SE models will be available in India starting March 24. Price starts at Rs 27,220. Further, Apple will discontinue the existing iPhone SE 16GB and 64GB storage options.

Apple bands

Apple has made available a new collection of bands for its Watch 2 Series. These include:

• Sport in Pebble, Azure and Camellia

• Woven Nylon in Berry, Tahoe Blue, Orange, Red, Pollen and Midnight Blue

• Classic Buckle with new buckle design in Sapphire, Berry and Taupe

Apple Watch Nike+ will be available in Anthracite/Black, Pure Platinum/Whit and Volt/Black colour options.

Apple’s new Watch Nike+ models include 38mm and 42mm Space Grey Aluminum case with Anthracite/Black Sport Band and 38mm and 42mm Silver Aluminum case with Pure Platinum/White Sport Band.

New Apple Watch and Apple Watch bands are already available to order on apple.com. Apple’s Sport and Woven Nylon bands cost Rs 3,900, while the Classic Buckle is priced at Rs 11,900. Apple’s new Watch Nike+ and Nike Sport Bands are available to order as well. The Nike Sport Band is priced at Rs 3,900.

