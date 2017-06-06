Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro showcased at WWDC: Price, specs and features

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro is powered by 64-bit A10X Fusion chip, which offers up to 30 per cent faster CPU performance and 40 per cent faster graphics performance when compared to A9X. Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro is powered by 64-bit A10X Fusion chip, which offers up to 30 per cent faster CPU performance and 40 per cent faster graphics performance when compared to A9X.

Apple, at is annual developer conference in San Jose, announced an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The Cupertino-technology giant updated its 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well, which now comes with the A10X Fusion chip. The display features ProMotion technology.

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro has thin borders (reduced by nearly 40 per cent), and weighs one pound. The device will run iOS 11, which is scheduled to release this fall. Other features include all-new Files app, customisable Dock, improved multitasking and deeper integration of Apple Pencil.

Apple’s new iPad Pro has a 10.5-inch Retina display with ProMotion technology, which offers refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It helps in a smoother scrolling, and better responsiveness while improving on display quality. The Retina display in the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is said to be Apple’s brightest iPad display yet. It sports an antireflective coating, and True Tone feature, which enables more natural and accurate viewing experience.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro is powered by 64-bit A10X Fusion chip, which offers up to 30 per cent faster CPU performance and 40 per cent faster graphics performance when compared to A9X. The new iPad Pro is claimed to deliver all-day battery life. Apple Pay is coming to iPad as well, allowing users to pay for goods and services within apps or on websites in Safari.

Apple’s new iPad Pro gets a 12MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera. The device packs a four-speaker audio system. There’s an embedded Apple SIM. Connectivity options include: 802.11ac Wi-Fi and LTE Advanced.

Apple's new 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be available in four colour options – silver, space gray, gold and rose gold.

iOS 11 for iPad brings with it features like a new customisable Dock, improved multitasking experience, redesigned app switcher, new Files app, multi-Touch Drag and Drop, a new document scanner in Notes, deeper integration with Apple Pencil, a new Instant Notes feature, and more.

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be available in four colour options – silver, space gray, gold and rose gold. The 64GB storage option with Wi-Fi is available at $649 in the US, while 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model costs $779. The device is already available to order, and deliveries begin next week.

A new full-sized Smart Keyboard, which is custom designed for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, as well as Apple Pencil can be bought separately. Apple Pencil costs $99. The Smart Keyboard is available in charcoal gray colour option. It starts at $159 for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and comes at $169 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple has released leather sleeve for both 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, at $129 and $149 respectively. New Apple Pencil Case costs $29. iPad Pro Smart Covers are available can be bought in polyurethane or leather for $49 and $69 for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and for $59 and $79 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

