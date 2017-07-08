Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pros, iMacs to be available in India from July 10

Apple’s upgraded MacBook Pros, new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iMacs, and more products recently got a price-cut in India thanks to Goods and Services Tax (GST). They will be available in India starting July 10. Apple’s upgraded MacBook Pros, new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iMacs, and more products recently got a price-cut in India thanks to Goods and Services Tax (GST). They will be available in India starting July 10.

Apple’s refreshed line-up of MacBooks, iMacs, along with iMac Pro will be available in India starting July 10. The devices were showcased at company’s Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California. Apple’s upgraded MacBook Pros, new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iMacs, and more products recently got a price-cut in India thanks to Goods and Services Tax (GST). Let us take a look at the new prices:

Apple MacBook Air, which has been updated with 1.8GHz Broadwell chip will be priced starting at Rs 77,200 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB option will be priced at Rs 92,500. The older MacBook Air was powered by a 1.6GHz Core i5 Broadwell chip.

Apple upgraded all MacBook Pros (introduced in 2016) with Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro (without TouchBar) will cost Rs 1,04,900 for 128GB option, while the one with TouchBar will be available starting at Rs 1,54,900 for 256GB storage option. The 512GB version of Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, with TouchBar) can be bought at Rs 1,71, 900. Coming to the 15-inch MacBook Pro, it will be available starting at Rs 2,05,900.

Apple 12-inch MacBook will be priced at Rs 1,04,800 for the base (256GB) storage model. The 512GB variant will be available at Rs 1,28,700. It gets a 12-inch LED-backlit Retina display and new Force Touch keypad. It comes with the option of Intel Core m3 or Intel Core i5 processor, with Turbo boost of up top 3.2GHz supported.

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro is priced starting at Rs 50,800 for the WiFi model with 64GB of storage. The 256GB and 512GB options cost Rs 58,300 and Rs 73,900 respectively. The WiFi+Cellular models start at Rs 61,400 for 64GB option, Rs 68,900 for 256GB variant, and Rs 84,500 for the 512GB variant.

Apple’s 21.5-inch iMac (2.3GHz) with non-Retina display costs Rs Rs 90,200. The 3.0GHz model with Retina-display comes at Rs 1,06,400. The 3.4GHz variant costs Rs 1,23,700. Apple 27-inch iMac will be available at Rs 1,47,400, Rs 1,66,000, and Rs 1,90,400 respectively for the 3.4GHz, 3.5GHz, and 3.8GHz models respectively.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd