Apple, Xiaomi lead worldwide wearable market in Q1 2018: Canalys

Apple Watch continues to dominate the wearable market globally during the first quarter of 2018, according to the latest data by Canalys. The research firm says Apple sold 3.8 million units of the Apple Watch in the last quarter, with a market share of 18 per cent. The Chinese tech major Xiaomi emerged as the second-most popular wearable vendor, shipping 3.7 million units of its Mi Band.

The Cupertino company’s “Other” category hit nearly $4 billion in the second-quarter of 2018. The category includes AirPods, Apple Watch, HomePods, and Beats. While Apple doesn’t share its Apple Watch sales, during the recent earning calls CEO Tim Cook did mention that the wearable business is now the size of a Fortune 300 company. Canalys’ latest data shows that Apple is the most popular wearable vendor beating the likes of Fitbit and Garmin.

“Key to Apple’s success with its latest Apple Watch Series 3 is the number of LTE-enabled watches it has been able to push into the hands of consumers,” said Canalys Senior Analyst Jason Low. “Operators welcome the additional revenue from device sales and the added subscription revenue for data on the Apple Watch, and the list of operators that sell the LTE Apple Watch worldwide is increasing each month.”

The report suggests that Apple Watch Series 3 with a built-in LTE connection has been accepted well among its core users. Apple represents 59 per cent of the total cellular-enabled smartwatch market. Jason Low added that “while the Apple ecosystem has a strong LTE watch offering, the lack of a similar product in the Android ecosystem is glaring. If Google decides to pursue the opportunity with a rumored Pixel Watch, it would jump-start much-needed competition in this space.” Apple Watch 3 LTE recently went on sale in India, which starts at Rs 39,080 for the 38mm size version. The high-end watch can be purchased through two of the most prominent network operators in India – Reliance Jio and Airtel.

According to research firm Canalys, the wearable market grew 35 per cent year over year to 20.5 million units. Smartwatches accounted 80 per cent of wearable band revenue, up from 74 per cent in Q1 2017. In terms of total shipped units, smartwatches accounted for 43 per cent, with 57 per cent consisting of basic bands in Q1 2018. Fitbit, Garmin and Huawei now counted among the top five players, with 11 per cent, seven per cent and six per cent market share respectively. These three vendors have a mixed portfolio of fitness wearables.

