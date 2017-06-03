Apple WWDC 2017: Siri-powered speaker, refreshed MacBooks, and everything else to expect

Apple is gearing up too host its annual developer conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The 2017 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference will begin June 5 and ends June 9. Apple is gearing up too host its annual developer conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The 2017 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference will begin June 5 and ends June 9.

Apple is gearing up to host its annual developer conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The 2017 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference will begin June 5 and ends June 9. At its developer conference, the Cupertino technology giant is expected to announce a slew of updates on hardware as well as software side.

There will be updates around iOS, MacOS, webOS, tvOS and watchOS. On the hardware side, reports have speculated that Apple might refresh its entire MacBook line-up. Further, the company could showcase a new 10.5-inch iPad model, and announce upgrades to 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros.

The most important announcement could come in the form of a new Siri-powered home speaker, which will compete with the likes of Google Home and Echo. In a previous report, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that Apple’s new speaker could cost more than the likes of Echo.

Ahead of the WWDC 2017, let us take a look at all the hardware products expected at the conference:

Apple’s Siri-powered speaker

Reports have suggested that a Siri-powered speaker, similar to Google Home and Amazon Echo could be announced at WWDC as well. According to a Bloomberg report, the iPhone-maker has started manufacturing Siri-controlled smart speaker, though it won’t be ready to ship until later this year.

Apple’s new device will offer virtual surround technology, and deep integration with Apple’s product line-up, which might give it an edge over rivals. The speaker won’t just provide a hub to automate appliances and lights via Apple’s HomeKit system, but also strengthen Apple’s network of services.

“Apple will also likely let third-party services build products for the speaker. Last year, Apple opened up Siri on the iPhone to the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and Facebook Inc., allowing a user to order a ride or send a WhatsApp message with a voice command,” the report reads.

Apple’s Siri-powered speaker will likely come with multiple tweeters, a woofer and computing power comparable to an “iPhone 6 or 6s”, according to Kuo. Apple is said to fit the device with camera, which will use facial recognition technology to identify people in close proximity of the speaker.

Apple MacBooks

Apple will refresh its MacBook line-up with faster Intel Kaby Lake processors. To recall, new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros with Touch Bar were announced in 2016. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is available in variants with and without Touch Bar, while 13-inch MacBook Pro can only be bought in one option – with Touch Bar.

However, a lot of professional users weren’t happy with the hardware of Apple’s MacBook Pros. Microsoft called the line-up a “disappointment”. It looks like Apple wants to woo back its customers with a faster processor.

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook along with 13-inch MacBook Air could get an upgrade as well.

Recently, a report in French website Consmac revealed that Apple has registered five new ‘personal computers’ bearing model numbers A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419 and A1481. The new Mac computers are expected to be the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros. These model numbers are said to be of computers running macOS 10.12.

Reports in the past have revealed that shipping time-frame for the 15-inch MacBook Pro with OLED Touch Bar were refreshed, suggesting updated device is on the way. Now the device will be made available between June 6 to June 8 in the US.

Apple iPads

New iPads are on the cards as well. According to Consmac report, five iOS devices with model numbers – A1670, A1671, A1701, A1709, and A1843 – were spotted in a regulatory filing by Apple. Separately, Kuo has predicted new Apple iPads this year.

Kuo expects Apple to announce a 10.5-inch iPad model with an all-new design and edge-to-edge display. Apple could upgrade its 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros as well. The two models could get significant upgrades in terms of design, processor, specifications, and more.

Finally, device with A1843 is labeled as a wireless keyboard, details of which is missing at this point.

The WWDC 2017 keynote will start at 10:00 am, local time on June 5, which is 10:30 pm India Standard Time (IST). Indianexpress.com will be keeping a tab on all the announcements from WWDC.

