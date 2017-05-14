Apple WWDC 2017: New 10.5-inch iPad Pro expected, says report

Apple’s new iPad Pro 10.5-inch variant is said to feature the same specs as the 9.7-inch model except the bezels will be thinner thanks to a wider display. Apple’s new iPad Pro 10.5-inch variant is said to feature the same specs as the 9.7-inch model except the bezels will be thinner thanks to a wider display.

Apple could unveil its 10.5-inch iPad Pro at company’s annual WorldWide Developers Conference, scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 9 in San Jose. According to Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), is is highly likely the Cupertino technology giant will announce the new iPad Pro this year given the timing of ramp up in production at the end of this quarter.

Further, the new iPad Pro 10.5-inch variant is said to feature the same specifications as the 9.7-inch model except the bezels will be thinner thanks to a wider display. “We forecast 10.5” iPad shipments of 5.0-6.0mn units in 2017F, accounting for 15% of total 2017F iPad shipments,” reads a report in MacRumors.

At WWDC, Apple is expected to showcase its smart speaker as well. The device will reportedly have features similar to its competitors – Amazon Echo and Google Home – but could be priced above the two.

The highlight of Apple’s Siri-powered smart speaker will be a touch panel display, details of which are unclear at this point. Kuo had earlier said Apple’s new speaker will have multiple tweeters, a woofer and computing power comparable to an “iPhone 6 or 6s”, according to Business Insider. The speaker is expected to allow users to stream music and control Internet of Things (IoT) around their homes.

Apple will begin the five-day conference with a keynote on the first day of WWDC, where updates to the iOS ecosystem are likely to be announced. Apple is widely expected to announce new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS platforms as well.

