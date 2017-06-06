Apple WWDC 2017: iMacs, MacBook Pro, MacBook upgraded, and here are the details

Apple WWDC 2017 Keynote: Apple iMac 2017 and Apple’s MacBook Pro 2017 lineup were revealed along with a refreshed MacBook and upgraded MacBook Air. Apple WWDC 2017 Keynote: Apple iMac 2017 and Apple’s MacBook Pro 2017 lineup were revealed along with a refreshed MacBook and upgraded MacBook Air.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2017, WWDC 2017 keynote is now over, and as expected the company introduced a new range of MacBooks, but also updated its iMac desktops. Now Apple has faced some criticism over how the company was ignoring the Mac line. Plus the MacBook Pro lineup was just refreshed last year, and now there’s a new set of MacBook Pro for 2017. For those, who purchased the 2016 MacBook Pro, the news might come as a disappointment.

So what are the specifications of the Apple’s new iMacs, MacBook Pro, MacBook and the revamped MacBook Air? Here’s a quick look at the specifications, features, and pricing of the new Macs from Apple.

Apple iMac 2017 specifications, features, and price

Apple has announced iMac 2017 with a new 4K and 5K display, more powerful graphics processors, new Thunderbolt 3, and faster storage as well. Apple’s new iMac will run macOS High Sierra, which will launch later this year in fall along with iOS 11, tvOS, and watchOS 4.

The 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display has a resolution of 4096 x 2304 pixels, support for one billion colours and 500 nits of brightness with P3 Wide Colour gamut. The 27-inch iMac for 2017 gets a 5K display with 5120 x 2880 resolution and once again support for one billion colours, and brightness of 500 nits. This one too has the updated Wide colour (P3) gamut.

Apple has also introduced Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors with up to 4.2 GHz clock speed and Turbo Boost of up to 4.5 GHz on the new iMacs. However, the base variants of the new iMacs start with Intel’s core i5 processors, and for the quad-core i7 processor you’ll have to shell out extra dollars.

Apple’s 21.5-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display has a maximum of 16GB DDR4 RAM. Though, Apple will charge another $200 for this extra RAM. Apple’s 27-inch iMac with 5K Display has the option of 64GB RAM as well. This will cost you an extra $1400 on the final price.

Apple’s iMac now has Fusion Drive as the standard on all 27-inch configurations, and the top-end 21.5-inch iMac. This is the version of the iMac with a 4K Retina Display, quad-core Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 3.4 GHz. The price is $1,499.

Apple has also bumped up the graphics performance on the iMac. The new line comes with Radeon Pro 500-series graphics with up to 8GB of vRAM. While the 27-inch iMac has Radeon Pro 575 with 4GB vRAM, the 21.5-inch iMac with $1299 price tag has Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB RAM for video.

The high-end variant of the 21.5-inch iMac has Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB vRAM. In the 27-inch iMac, there’s Radeon Pro 580 with 8GB video memory. On the pricing front, Apple’s upgraded iMac 2017 starts at $1099 but this one has full HD resolution display.

There’s a 4K variant with a price tag of $1299 as well. The high-end variant in the 21.5-inch series starts at $1499. Apple iMac 27-inch with 5K Retina Display starts at $1,799 and goes up all the way to $2,299 depending on the kind of RAM, storage you want from your computer.

Apple MacBook Pro specifications, features, and price

Apple also upgraded its MacBook and MacBook Pro lineup with faster processors and SSDs. It also refreshed the MacBook line, and now there’s a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a $1,299 price tag as well.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar on top now comes with Intel core i5 processor clocked at 2.3GHz, 128GB Storage and 8GB RAM. This also has two Thunderbolts 3.0 ports, and a starting price of $1,299. The MacBook Pro with the 13-inch display and Touch Bar, TouchID comes with 3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM (LPDDR3). The price is starting at $1,999. This one has 512GB storage space on board.

With the 15-inch MacBook Pro, there are now two versions: One with a 2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor and another with a 2.9GHz quad-core i7 processor. The base variant starts at $2,399, and comes with 16GB DDR3 RAM, 256GB SSD storage on board, and new Radeon Pro 555 GPUs with 2GB memory for video.

The new MacBook Pro with 15-inch display also has four Thunderbolt 3 ports along with Touch Bar and Touch ID. The more expensive variant of the 15-inch MacBook Pro comes with a price tag $2799 and 512GB SSD storage, Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB RAM and four Thunderbolt 3.0 ports.

Apple’s MacBook specifications, features, and price

Apple’s MacBook has also been updated with 1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. The price is now $1,299 for the base variant. Apple’s MacBook with Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 1.3Ghz and coupled with 512GB storage will cost $1,599.

Apple MacBook Air specifications, features, and price

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air now has 1.8 GHz processor. Apple MacBook Air starts at $999 and goes up all the way to $1199 depending on the specifications.

Apple MacBook availability

Apple’s new iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are available for order from today itself on apple.com in the US. They will be coming to Apple Stores in US on June 7. Apple’s India website has listed the new products, but pricing for the new iMacs or MacBooks is not yet out.

